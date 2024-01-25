Patriots Patriots’ offensive-coordinator job is reportedly ‘not highly coveted’ "They don’t have a quarterback to sell anyone on." Jerod Mayo and the Patriots are still searching for coaches. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Jerod Mayo and the Patriots still have plenty of work to do when it comes to filling out the first-year head coach’s staff.

And while most of the offseason discourse surrounding New England has revolved around who the Patriots will select with the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft, a new offensive coordinator will be critical toward the team’s efforts of righting the ship on that side of the ball.

But New England may not exactly be an appealing destination for several in-demand offensive coaches.

Even if the Patriots land a premier playmaking prospect in the draft like LSU QB Jayden Daniels, UNC QB Drake Maye, or Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr., New England’s dearth of proven supporting cast on offense might make coaches look elsewhere for opportunities.

Advertisement:

“I’ve spoken to (offensive coordinator) candidates in this cycle, and the Patriots job is not highly coveted,” The Athletic’s Jeff Howe said on Tuesday’s episode of the “Pats Interference Podcast.” “It’s just not. There’s so much roster turnover. There’s still uncertainty with the other jobs (on the staff). … “… They don’t have a quarterback to sell anyone on.

“There aren’t any offensive playmakers that you’re going to be comfortable with. … You need a lot more than [Kendrick Bourne and Rhamondre Stevenson] to sell people.”

Mayo confirmed on Monday that the Patriots interviewed Rams tight ends coach and ex-Patriots assistant Nick Caley for the OC position. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer added last weekend that New England interviewed Rams pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson for the same vacancy.

But the Falcons’ decision to hire Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their new head coach could prove costly to the Patriots. NFL on CBS insider Jonathan Jones reported Thursday that Robinson could join Morris in Atlanta and take over as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator in 2024.

Advertisement:

New England also interviewed former Bengals QB coach Dan Pitcher and ex-Seahawks OC Shane Waldron this month, but Pitcher remained with Cincinnati as their OC, while Waldron took over as the Bears’ OC.

One potential option for New England could be ex-Raiders head coach and longtime Belichick assistant Josh McDaniels — who is also a free agent.

Howe noted on “Pats Interference” that McDaniels could return to Foxborough in some capacity — be it OC or an advisor — especially if Bill Belichick does not land with a team this offseason.

And with the Falcons passing on Belichick Thursday, the future Hall-of-Famer might be on the outside looking in at a coaching gig in 2024.

“If Belichick gets the Falcons job, I think there’s a very strong chance he brings (Josh) McDaniels with him,” Howe noted. “If Belichick doesn’t get the Falcons job, McDaniels probably jumps to the top of the list for the Patriots.”