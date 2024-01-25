Patriots Chris Russo says Patrick Mahomes is better than ‘game manager’ Tom Brady "He’s the best quarterback I’ve ever seen. There’s nobody better than this kid. He’s unbelievable.” Tom Brady still has five more Super Bowl victories than Patrick Mahomes. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The comparisons were all but inevitable.

Well, at least outside of New England.

With Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to their sixth straight AFC Championship Game following their Divisional Round win over the Bills on Sunday, the star quarterback’s legacy among the all-time greats has become a popular topic of conversation.

There’s no question that Mahomes has already been cemented as one of the best quarterbacks ever.

Still just 28 years old, Mahomes has already won two Super Bowls, taken home two Super Bowl MVPs and two regular-season MVPs, and entrenched the Chiefs as the premier power in the NFL.

Advertisement:

But it’s a testament to Tom Brady’s legendary resume that the former Patriots great still has a sizable lead over Mahomes in several key categories, headlined by Super Bowl victories (seven).

But if you ask sports radio personality Chris Russo, the conversation between Mahomes and Brady isn’t close. And he’s siding with Mahomes.

“I’ve been watching quarterbacks since [Joe] Namath and [Johnny] Unitas back in the mid-60s. And [Bart] Starr, I saw him,” Russo said on his SiriusXM radio show this week. “I’m gonna say this really definitively, he’s the best quarterback I’ve ever seen. I don’t know what else to tell you, he’s the best. Mahomes … he’s the best quarterback I’ve ever seen. There’s nobody better than this kid. He’s unbelievable.”

Over 50 years of watching these QB's @PatrickMahomes is the best I've ever seen!



For more videos of Mad Dog Unleashed download or visit the SiriusXM App: https://t.co/jCKtMt3gtz pic.twitter.com/MvZ6ukH23H — Chris Mad Dog Russo (@MadDogUnleashed) January 23, 2024

It’s already a hot take to declare a 28-year-old quarterback as the best ever in the NFL, even with Mahomes’s admittedly impressive accomplishments.

But what about Brady?

“I know Brady won the six and won the seventh with Tampa, but Brady does have a little bit of a game manager component to him,” Russo added. “And I know Brady’s the wonderful winner…you wanna say he’s the GOAT of all time because he’s got seven, one without Belichick, I can’t argue with you too much if that’s what your point is. But for my money, 64 years of age, sports shows for 40 years … [Mahomes] is the best quarterback I’ve ever seen.”

Advertisement:

For those keeping track, Brady and Mahomes met twice in the postseason before the former opted to finally hang up his cleats last February.

Brady went 2-0 in those matchups against the Chiefs, beating Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game in Jan. 2019 before taking down Kansas City in Super Bowl LV, 31-9, while playing for the Buccaneers two years later.