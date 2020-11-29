Gustavo Bou paid tribute to Diego Maradona after his playoff goal vs. Orlando City

After Gustavo Bou scored the Revolution’s second goal against Orlando City in Sunday’s MLS Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup, he used the moment to pay respect to Diego Maradona, who died on Wednesday at the age of 60.

Bou, who like Maradona is from Argentina, laid an Argentine flag on the ground following his 30th minute goal. The 30-year-old pointed to the heavens before leaning down to kiss the flag.

Gustavo Bou's celebration for Diego Maradona 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/2UaInyKSdK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 29, 2020

Bou scored to put New England up 2-0 in the first half against Orlando.

This whole sequence 😍 Me amo @gustavobouok 😍 pic.twitter.com/2Q1V8UjnFD — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) November 29, 2020

Prior to the game, Revolution head coach Bruce Arena noted that Maradona’s death “impacted Gustavo greatly.”

On his Instagram, Bou dedicated a post in memory of the late World Cup winner.

“You were and will always be the greatest,” Bou wrote (translated from Spanish). “You will always be in our hearts, Diego.”