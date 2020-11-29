Gustavo Bou paid tribute to Diego Maradona after his playoff goal vs. Orlando City

The Argentinian marked his postseason goal with a poignant tribute.

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
November 29, 2020 | 4:22 PM

After Gustavo Bou scored the Revolution’s second goal against Orlando City in Sunday’s MLS Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup, he used the moment to pay respect to Diego Maradona, who died on Wednesday at the age of 60.

Bou, who like Maradona is from Argentina, laid an Argentine flag on the ground following his 30th minute goal. The 30-year-old pointed to the heavens before leaning down to kiss the flag.

Bou scored to put New England up 2-0 in the first half against Orlando.

Prior to the game, Revolution head coach Bruce Arena noted that Maradona’s death “impacted Gustavo greatly.”

Advertisement

On his Instagram, Bou dedicated a post in memory of the late World Cup winner.

“You were and will always be the greatest,” Bou wrote (translated from Spanish). “You will always be in our hearts, Diego.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: New England Revolution

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins celebrate a touchdown in their win over the Jets.
NFL
Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins keep Jets winless with 20-3 victory November 29, 2020 | 4:29 PM
Bob Leverone
GORDON HAYWARD
Celtics finalize Gordon Hayward trade with Hornets November 29, 2020 | 4:12 PM
James White celebrates his touchdown run against the Cardinals in the first half of Sunday's game.
Patriots
Nick Folk's 50-yard field goal at the buzzer gives Patriots 20-17 win over Cardinals November 29, 2020 | 4:07 PM
The Patriots drafted linebacker Anfernee Jennings in the third round this year.
PATRIOTS
'I don't love it': What NFL experts say about a pivotal penalty call against the Patriots November 29, 2020 | 3:55 PM
- New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick prior to an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Houston.
NFL
AP: NFL fines Patriots $350,000 for violating virus protocols November 29, 2020 | 11:05 AM
Joe Scarnici
KO
Former Celtic Nate Robinson brutally knocked out on Mike Tyson undercard November 29, 2020 | 7:52 AM
Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller, right, kicks off as Ryan McCord (27) holds to start the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo.
College Football
Sarah Fuller, kicker, is first woman to play in Power Five football game November 29, 2020 | 7:34 AM
Dennis Grosel helped BC outlast Louisville, 34-27, on Saturday.
BC FOOTBALL
4 takeaways as backup quarterback Dennis Grosel guided BC to a win over Louisville November 28, 2020 | 9:53 PM
Denver Broncos quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Jeff Driskel are all out for Sunday's game against the Saints.
NFL
NFL DQs Broncos quarterbacks for not wearing masks November 28, 2020 | 9:32 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
BC FOOTBALL
Boston College backups help beat Louisville 34-27 November 28, 2020 | 7:56 PM
Isaiah Wynn was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Patriots
Patriots place Rex Burkhead, Isaiah Wynn on IR November 28, 2020 | 7:06 PM
Tony Avelar
CHAD FINN
In a long, strange year, Kevin Burkhardt just happy to still be calling games November 28, 2020 | 5:59 PM
The 49ers and other teams may need to find a temporary new home after Santa Clara County on Saturday banned all contact sports from holding games and practices for the next three weeks.
NFL
49ers may need temporary home because of new COVID-19 rules November 28, 2020 | 5:19 PM
NBA
Amid pandemic, NBA gives teams health protocols for season November 28, 2020 | 4:54 PM
CHIN, BARRY
CHAD FINN
Larry Fitzgerald wont be here Sunday, same as he sadly never ended up on the Patriots November 28, 2020 | 4:28 PM
Matt Patricia was fired by the Lions on Saturday in his third season as their head coach.
NFL
Detroit Lions fire coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn November 28, 2020 | 3:20 PM
Sarah Fuller of the Vanderbilt Commodores warms up on the field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in Power 5 November 28, 2020 | 3:14 PM
LINDSEY WASSON
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Another dangerous quarterback is the top challenge for the Patriots, and this one might be the best November 28, 2020 | 3:10 PM
Lamar Jackson is reportedly one of several Ravens players to test positive for COVID-19, forcing their game against the Steelers to be pushed back to Tuesday.
NFL
COVID-19 outbreak pushes Ravens-Steelers to next Tuesday November 27, 2020 | 3:48 PM
Sony Michel broke out for two long runs in the Patriots' win over the Raiders.
Patriots
Sony Michel should 'be ready to go' for Patriots against Cardinals November 27, 2020 | 3:22 PM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Here's the trade offer the Pacers reportedly offered the Celtics for Gordon Hayward November 27, 2020 | 10:45 AM
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray passes against the Seattle Seahawks.
PATRIOTS-CARDINALS
5 things to know about the Arizona Cardinals, who lead the NFL in yards per game November 27, 2020 | 10:19 AM
Tokyo Olympic organizers shared that it will hold 18 test events from March to May in preparation for the Olympic Games.
Olympics
Tokyo Olympic organizers plan to host 18 test events November 27, 2020 | 10:02 AM
Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium in 2019 after the Chiefs defeated the Patriots, 23-16.
Tom Brady
Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady spices up Thanksgiving holiday week November 27, 2020 | 9:21 AM
Matthew J. Lee
Patriots
Here's what experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Cardinals game November 27, 2020 | 9:02 AM
Lamar Jackson reportedly tested positive for COVID-19
NFL
Reports: Ravens Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19 November 27, 2020 | 8:42 AM
Wynston Tabbs led the way in Boston College's win over Rhode Island.
BC Basketball
Wynston Tabbs' double-double helps BC beat Rhode Island 69-64 November 27, 2020 | 8:35 AM
Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference.
NBA
Michael Jordan donates $2 million of his ‘Last Dance’ proceeds to food banks November 26, 2020 | 4:50 PM
Part ownership of Johnny Rockets: Although he’s known to be a very physical defenseman, Boychuk’s main weapon in his trademark “Johnny Rocket’’ slapshot. So it’s only appropriate for him to have part ownership of a hamburger franchise at a food court near you.— Tim Rosenthal
Bruins
Ex-Bruin Johnny Boychuk's career ends due to eye injury November 25, 2020 | 9:51 PM
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton shows respect for dual-threat QBs ahead of matchup against Kyler Murray November 25, 2020 | 9:06 PM