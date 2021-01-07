Revolution add two players who are expected to compete for starting roles

Two of sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena’s former players have signed with the Revolution as free agents, the team announced Thursday.

Left winger Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng, who played 10 games for the MLS Cup-winning Columbus Crew last season, and right back A.J. DeLaGarza, a reserve with expansion team Inter Miami CF, are expected to compete for starting positions. Boateng and DeLaGarza played for Arena with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Boateng, 26, went from Ghana’s Right to Dream Academy to the Cate School in Carpinteria, Calif., then the University of California-Santa Barbara, before starting his professional career in 2013. Boateng performed for Helsingborgs IF in Sweden from 2013-15 and returned to the US to join the Galaxy, D.C. United, and the Crew.

Boateng scored twice in his MLS playoff debut, a 3-1 win over Real Salt Lake in 2016, Arena’s final season with the Galaxy. In last season’s playoffs, Boateng came off the bench twice, including in the Crew’s 1-0 win over the Revolution in the Eastern Conference finals.

DeLaGarza, 33, has started for three MLS Cup champions, the last in 2014 when the Galaxy defeated the Revolution. DeLaGarza made two appearances with the US national team in 2012 and has played 14 times for Guam. DeLaGarza joined the Houston Dynamo in 2017, missing the post-season and most of the 2018 season after undergoing cruciate ligament surgery.

In the 2014 MLS Cup, DeLaGarza started at right back, three months after the death of his infant son, Luca.