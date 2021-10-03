New England Revolution Revolution clinch Eastern Conference top seed, first-round bye The Revolution will have home-field advantage in the Eastern Conference playoffs, and almost certainly will host the MLS Cup final should they get that far.





Leading the Eastern Conference by 19 points, the New England Revolution clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the MLS Cup Playoffs on Sunday, courtesy of a goalless draw between Nashville SC and New York City FC.

The Revolution also lead the Supporters’ Shield race by 14 points, looking all but certain to seal home-field advantage in the MLS Cup final should they make their way through the Eastern Conference.

With five games to play, New England has already set franchise records for wins, points, goals scored, and road victories, and are on pace to break the all-time MLS points record.

The Revolution have won 13 of their last 16 games, looking virtually untouchable since the international break in June.

New England next takes on Chicago on Oct. 16.