New England Revolution Revolution sign forward Jozy Altidore to three-year contract According to New England, Altidore's former team "will remain responsible for a portion of the player's salary through 2023."

The Revolution have officially added more goal-scoring ability to an already potent attack, announcing on Monday the signing of forward Jozy Altidore to a three-year deal.

Altidore, 32, arrives in New England after being released from his previous contract when Toronto FC used the club’s one offseason buyout. According to the Revolution, Toronto “will remain responsible for a portion of the player’s salary through 2023.”

The longtime U.S. international has 77 goals in 176 career MLS regular season games. He ranks third all-time among U.S. men’s national team scorers with 42 goals, having earned 115 caps.

Injuries have limited Altidore over the last two seasons, as he managed just six goals in 29 league appearances.

New England could potentially lose starting forward Adam Buksa this summer, as the Polish striker has attracted interest from European clubs.

“I would imagine in the summer transfer window, there will be more activity coming Adam’s way,” Revolution head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena explained following the end of the January transfer.

As a result, Altidore could eventually slide into a starting role alongside fellow forward Gustavo Bou.

Altidore has experience playing for Arena, both with the New York Red Bulls and also for the national team during Arena’s second tenure.

“Jozy is a player we know well and feel confident that he will be an excellent addition to our team,” Arena said, according to the team’s statement. “I believe Jozy can continue to be an outstanding goal scorer, and we will work hard to get him back to full fitness and in good form over the next couple of months.”