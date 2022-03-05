New England Revolution Revolution’s Bruce Arena becomes MLS’ all-time winningest coach Bruce Arena became the MLS' all-time winningest coach on Saturday.

The Revolution rang in the new season for the first time at home on Saturday, and by the match’s end, they had reason to celebrate.

Revolution coach Bruce Arena became the winningest coach in MLS history following his team’s 1-0 win over FC Dallas. The win was Arena’s 241st as an MLS coach, passing former LA Galaxy, Columbus Crew, and Seattle Sounders coach Sigi Schmid for the most in league history.

Following the match, Arena reflected on his relationship with the late Schmid and what the record means to him.

“We’ve had experiences both on and off the field,” Arena said. “I have the greatest respect for him. He was a gentleman and was really dedicated to the game and his players. He was a neighbor of my son’s actually in Manhattan Beach as well. So, I’ve known Sigi for many years. We’ve had a couple of beers together and all of those things. It’s an honor to be associated with him.

“The record’s nice. Again, if I had a bunch of lousy teams I don’t think I would have the record. Getting it today is nice to have it at home. I thought at some point in 2022 we’d get another win. It’s nice to get it out of the way and hopefully we can move forward and try to get this team better.”

Arena joined the Revolution during the 2019 season and has overseen the team’s quick turnaround since he took over. In 2020, the team reached the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 2014 and in 2021, he led the team to their first Supporters’ Shield in club history. He’s won 43 total matches since becoming the Revolution’s head coach.

Arena began his MLS coaching career with D.C. United when the league was created in 1996. He won 61 MLS matches over his three seasons with the club, also winning two MLS Cups during his time there.

After a nine-year stint as the head coach of the United States men’s national team, Arena returned to the MLS in 2006 to become the head coach of the Red Bulls. Arena didn’t have much success with New York, only getting 16 MLS wins during his year-and-a-half stint.

Arena became the head coach of LA Galaxy shortly after leaving the Red Bulls. He had great success in his nine seasons in Los Angeles, winning 125 MLS matches there en route to winning three MLS Cups.

As for the Revolution, it was their first win of the 2022 season after drawing against the Portland Timbers in the season opener on Feb. 26.