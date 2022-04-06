New England Revolution Revolution sign Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic to replace Matt Turner Matt Turner will be leaving the Revolution for the Premier League later this year.





The Revolution have not had to look far for most of their goalkeepers. But with the signing Wednesday of Djordje Petrovic, a 22-year-old Serb, the Revolution have gone outside the country for a keeper for the first time in more than 20 years.

Petrovic, 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, is expected to replace US national teamer Matt Turner, who is set to join Arsenal on a $7 million transfer later this year.

Meanwhile, the Revolution (1-3-1, 4 points) will go with either Earl Edwards Jr. or Brad Knighton in goal when they visit Inter Miami Saturday while Turner recovers from a broken right foot and Petrovic awaits a P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate.

Advertisement:

Petrovic, who signed a three-year contract with the Revolution, has been starting for FK Cukaricki, a Belgrade club that stands in third place in the Serbian Super Liga. In 27 appearances, Petrovic has surrendered 26 goals in Super Liga and European Conference League play this season, and has totaled 86 games and 33 shutouts in three seasons with Cukaricki. Petrovic played for Cukaricki junior teams and was with IMT Belgrade in 2018-19.

“Djordje is a welcomed addition to our roster. He is a young goalkeeper with excellent physical qualities and potential,” Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena said. “His play in the Serbian SuperLiga has been impressive, and we feel he has a great future with our club.”

Petrovic, born in Pozarevac, made one appearance for the Serbian national team, a 0-0 tie in a visit to the Dominican Republic last year, under the coaching of former Revolution striker Ilija Stolica. Petrovic has been a reserve for Serbia in the Nations League but was not with the team as it earned qualification for the World Cup. Petrovic also competed for Stolica on Serbian junior national teams.

Petrovic told the www.tvarenasport.com site he talked over the move with former Chicago Fire goalkeeper coach Aleksandar Saric. While Saric was with the Fire as an assistant to Veljko Paunovic, the team brought in midfielder Luka Stojanovic from FK Cukaricki.

Advertisement:

The Revolution’s foreign-born starting goalkeepers have included England’s Aidan Heaney (1996); Italian national team star Walter Zenga (1997, ‘99); and Bolivia’s Jose Carlos Fernandez (2001). Other Serbians to perform for the Revolution include forwards Bojan Vuckovic, Marko Perovic, and Stolica.

US national team goalkeepers who played for the Revolution include Adin Brown (Olympic team); Ian Feuer; Matt Reis; Jurgen Sommer; and Turner, the first ‘keeper to be sold by the Revolution.

Turner has been out since being injured in a closed-door preseason game against Los Angeles FC on Feb. 9. Edwards started the first three games of the season, plus two games in the CONCACAF Champions League, completing two shutouts. Knighton was in goal as the Revolution lost, 1-0, to the New York Red Bulls last Saturday.