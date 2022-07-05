New England Revolution Revolution announce signing of forward Giacomo Vrioni from Juventus The 23-year-old was signed to a Designated Player contract. Giacomo Vrioni and teammate Nicolo Fagioli playing for the Juventus U-23 team in 2021. Photo by Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

The Revolution formally announced the signing of forward Giacomo Vrioni to a Designated Player contract on Monday morning, confirming earlier reports.

New England added Vrioni from Italian club Juventus on a contract that runs through the 2025 MLS season, along with an additional one-year club option.

Following the departure of forward and team leading scorer Adam Buksa in June in a $10 million transfer to French club RC Lens, the Revolution moved to quickly fill the void.

Vrioni, who has dual citizenship with Italy and Albania (and represents the latter at the international level), notched 21 goals and five assists in 30 appearances across all competitions while on loan from Juventus at Austrian side WSG Tirol last season.

With the signing, New England once again brings its total of Designated Players currently under contract to three, the maximum allowed number under MLS rules. Along with Vrioni, the Revolution also have midfielder Carles Gil and forward Gustavo Bou as fellow Designated Players.

Vrioni will be eligible to play for New England starting on July 7 with the formal opening of the midseason transfer window. The Revolution’s next game will come on Saturday, July 9 at New York City FC. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.