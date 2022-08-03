New England Revolution Revolution trade Sebastian Lletget to FC Dallas New England also reportedly added defender Christian Makoun from Charlotte FC in a separate trade. Sebastian Lletget during the Revolution's season opener against Portland in February. AP Photo/Amanda Loman

Only months after acquiring him in an offseason trade, the Revolution are sending midfielder Sebastian Lletget to FC Dallas.

Originally reported by Sam Stejskal and Paul Tenorio of The Athletic the Revolution sent Lletget to Dallas in exchange for $600,000 in general allocation money.

Update: The Revolution have confirmed the trade.

The deal will distribute $300,000 in allocation money to New England in 2022, with the other $300,000 coming in 2023.

Lletget, 29, has worked with Dallas head coach Nico Estevez in the past (when the two were involved with the U.S. men’s national team). Through 19 appearances with New England in 2022, Lletget has two goals and five assists.

Shortly before the news of the Lletget trade broke, Stejskal and Tenorio also reported that the Revolution added defender 22-year-old Venezuelan Christian Makoun in a separate trade with Charlotte FC. The terms of the deal are not yet full known, though New England is reportedly sending general allocation money in return.