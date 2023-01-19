New England Revolution 2 Revolution players earn senior international call ups for friendlies New England also had a player called up to the USMNT training camp who could make the final roster. Djordje Petrović stopping a shot in training for the Revolution. New England Revolution

Dylan Borrero and Djordje Petrović were each picked for their senior international squads as they prepare for friendlies against the United States.

Borrero, a 21-year-old midfielder for New England, earned his first senior team call up for Colombia and is set to take on the USMNT Jan. 28. Borrero previously made seven appearances for Colombia’s U-20, U-18, and U-17 teams.

The midfielder joined the Revolution last April and made 12 appearances, seven of which were starts during the 2022 season. He netted three goals and added two assists during his inaugural campaign.

Petrović, New England’s top player last season, received his second call up to Serbia’s national team. The 23-year-old’s first and only match for the senior squad came last January when he recorded a clean sheet in a friendly against the Dominican Republic. His Serbian squad will play against the United States on Jan. 25.

Petrović was left off of the team for the World Cup this past Fall, where Serbia finished last in their group, winning just one match.

The keeper had a stellar debut season for the Revolution last year, one of the few bright spots on a team that missed out on the playoffs after winning the Supporters’ Shield in 2021.

After coming over from Serbian club FK Čukarički in April, Petrović started 21 games for New England. He recorded seven clean sheets and was named a finalist for MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and MLS Newcomer of the Year. He was also voted the team’s MVP.

It’s possible that Petrović and Borrero could face off with one of their Revolution teammates in their friendlies with the United States.

On Wednesday, New England defender DeJaun Jones was selected for the USMNT January camp with a chance to make the final roster for the squad’s two friendlies at the end of the month. This is the second camp Jones has been invited to but he has yet to make his international debut for the USMNT senior squad.

Jones has made 100 appearances for New England since being drafted 11th overall out of Michigan State in 2019. Last year the 25-year-old started 31 matches and tied a club record for most assists in a season by a defender with seven.