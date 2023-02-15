New England Revolution Revolution unveil ‘Defiance’ jersey for 2023, 2024 MLS seasons New England begins the new MLS season on Feb. 25. Brandon Bye wearing the Revolution's newly unveiled "Defiance" team kit. via New England Revolution

When the 2023 Major League Soccer season kicks off in 10 days, the Revolution will debut a new-look jersey.

New England revealed the team’s “Defiance” kit on Wednesday morning:

“The shirt’s design is punctuated by a bold red ‘strikethrough’ across the chest that embodies New England’s famous spirit of positive defiance,” the club said in statement accompanying the release. “Revolution is the ultimate act of defiance, and the club’s new kit honors that resilient spirit that sparked the American Revolution, laid the foundation for our country, and has resonated throughout the New England region for centuries thereafter.”

In addition, the jersey will pay homage to the flag of New England with its inclusion of the “Heritage Tree.” The numbers “9” and “6” below the tree are a reference to the Revolution’s status as one of the original MLS teams.

The new look will serve as the team’s “community” jersey for the 2023 and 2024 MLS seasons.

The Revolution begin the new season on Feb. 25 at Charlotte FC. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will be shown on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. The first weekend of games will be shown for free.