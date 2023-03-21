New England Revolution Watch: Former Revs goalie Matt Turner coaches Arsenal teammates on MLS The goalkeeper taught two of his teammates about the league's traditions in a faux class of "MLS 101". Matt Turner is in the middle of his first year with Arsenal in the Premier League.

On Tuesday morning, Matt Turner was seen on Twitter teaching his Arsenal teammates about the basics of the MLS, ahead of their matchup with the league’s All-Star team this summer.

Turner, a longtime starter in goal for the Revolution, hosted a class titled “MLS 101”, where he shared his knowledge of the league with teammates Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli.

In the video Turner shows off a tifo made of him and his Revolution teammates at Gillette Stadium, he highlights Nashville S.C. defender Walker Zimmerman, and shares some information on D.C. United.

Matt Turner's preparing the Gunners for a stateside trip to remember.@Arsenal will face the best of MLS in Washington, DC, for the 2023 #MLSAllStar Game presented by @Target! pic.twitter.com/hYuCW0eb0y — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 21, 2023

The clip coincided with the recent announcement of the MLS All-Star game, which will take place on July 19 in Washington D.C. The MLS squad will take on Arsenal as a part of the London club’s preseason tour.

It’s the second time Arsenal will participate in the event, which often features top European clubs facing off against the MLS squad.

Turner recently made the switch from MLS to the Gunners.

Arsenal bought Turner from the Revolution last February for a $6 million transfer fee, and he made his debut for them in July.

For New England, Turner was one of the best goalkeepers in club history. Between 2018 and 2021, Turner made 97 starts and recorded 21 clean sheets.

Twice the MLS named Turner a finalist for goalkeeper of the year, and he became the first New England player to win the award in 2021.

While Turner moved on to the Premier League, he still remained in the lives of American soccer fans in 2022. In November, Turner was the primary goalkeeper for the USMNT in the FIFA World Cup.

In the tournament Turner recorded two clean sheets, the first time a USMNT keeper accomplished the feat since 1930.