New England Revolution Revolution lose 2 players to international call ups Starting midfielder Dylan Borrero earned his second call-up of 2023 to Colombia's senior team. Dylan Borrero has four goals and three assists in his 11 career starts for the Revolution.

New England’s Dylan Borrero and Christian Makoun each earned call-ups to their respective national teams this week.

This means however, that both players will miss at least one match for the Revolution.

Borrero, a 21-year-old midfielder, will join his Colombian squad for matches against South Korea and Japan. Makoun, a 23-year-old defender from Venezuela, will get the chance to play against Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan.

The games against South Korea and Saudi Arabia will take place March 24, and those against Japan and Uzbekistan will be March 28. This window will make the players unavailable for their club’s match against D.C. United March 25.

In Borrero, the Revolution will be without one of its top playmakers.

After seeing limited time in his first season with the club in 2022, Borrero earned himself a staring spot to begin this year. The midfielder has started in all four of the Revolution’s games and has one goal and one assist.

Borrero as well leads the club in shots, shots on target, and fouls drawn so far this year.

Dylan Borrero is special 😍 pic.twitter.com/XU7SakQtRz — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) July 4, 2022

Makoun is the opposite tale of Borrero. The defender played in eight out of 12 possible games last year, including three starts for the Revolution after he was acquired from Charlotte in August. This season though, he’s played just 28 minutes in his one appearance against Houston.

Both players have prior international experience at the senior level. Borrero earned his first cap in January in a friendly against the United States, while Makoun has six senior team appearances to his name.

In his most recent match for Venezuela, Makoun grabbed his first career assist in a win over Syria.