New England Revolution Bruce Arena confirmed Revolution winger Dylan Borrero is out for the season with a knee injury Borrero was off to a promising start in 2023. Dylan Borrero playing for the Revolution earlier in 2023. AP Photo/Brian Westerholt

The Revolution will be without winger Dylan Borrero for the rest of the season after he suffered a knee injury during the recent 1-1 draw with FC Cincinnati.

While the full details about the injury haven’t been revealed, New England head coach Bruce Arena left no doubt about its seriousness.

“It’s really a difficult injury. We feel bad for [Borrero],” said Arena. “He was just starting to move forward as a player. Obviously, he’s very promising. We’ll get him back next year. I’m afraid he’s going to have to deal with rehab for the rest of 2023.”

Advertisement:

Borrero was stretchered off during the first half of the Saturday matchup against Cincinnati at Gillette Stadium. The incident occurred after he tried to jump over an attempted challenge by Cincinnati center-back Yerson Mosquera, though the injury was not the result of the tackle itself.

“The injury was with Dylan jumping over the ball and then landing on his foot awkwardly, and pushing inside, it did some damage to his knee,” Arena explained. “I obviously couldn’t tell but once the medical team went out there and brought a stretcher out, it was obviously a very serious injury.”

Borrero, 21, is seen as a rising star. Earlier in 2023, he made his debut for the Colombian national team. And through seven starts in MLS, he totaled two goals and an assist. Given his speed and dribbling ability, Borrero was penciled in as a regular starter after joining from Brazilian club Atlético Mineiro in 2022 for a reported $4.5 million transfer fee.

Since he was signed as part of the league’s U-22 Initiative (and occupies an international roster spot), New England could get an extra roster slot (and potential cap space relief) when Borrero is officially designated as having a season-ending injury.

Advertisement:

Should New England wish to pursue a replacement winger, the midseason MLS transfer window opens on July 5 and runs through Aug. 2.

Through seven games, the Revolution are 6-3-1 and are currently first in the Eastern Conference on goal differential.