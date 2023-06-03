New England Revolution 3 takeaways from the Revolution’s draw against New York City FC Djordje Petrović kept things even for the Revolution with multiple key saves, preserving the shutout and an away point. Bruce Arena went with a 3-5-2 during the Revolution's 0-0 draw against New York City FC. AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

The Revolution held on for a tense 0-0 draw against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Though the result extends New England’s winless streak in league games to five, the away draw (a desirable outcome across the span of an MLS season) could prove to be important later in the year as the playoff race takes shape.

Here are a few takeaways:

The Revolution went with a 3-5-2 formation, including Jozy Altidore.

After not starting for 11 months, Jozy Altidore was handed a start by Bruce Arena. He paired with Bobby Wood up front for New England in a 3-5-2 look (a departure from the more regular 4-2-3-1 variation).

Emmanuel Boateng (left) and DeJuan Jones (right) featured as the wing-backs, and Christian Makoun slotted in alongside Andrew Farrell and Dave Romney as the trio of center backs.

Over the opening 45 minutes, the Revolution looked like a team playing in a system they weren’t used to. Especially in the smaller confines of the Yankee Stadium field, New England struggled to link passes and create any width.

As for Altidore, his involvement ended at halftime (with Giacomo Vrioni subbed on for him in the second half). The 33-year-old managed only nine touches on the ball, though his lack of involvement was more of a symptom of a larger problem: New England’s lack of continuity in possession. Case in point: Vrioni ended the game with just 13 touches.

It was yet another great day for Djordje Petrović.

As has become a frequent refrain since he entered MLS in 2022, Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrović made spectacular saves that kept his team in the game.

On a day when the peculiarities of the field size and New England’s makeshift lineup hampered most of the outfield players, the Revolution keeper starred in preserving the shutout.

His first quality save came in the 23rd minute, when New York countered after a shot from Wood was saved. Richard Ledezma eventually ended up with possession at the top of New England’s box, cutting back before unleashing a curler that looked destined for the upper corner.

Petrovic had other ideas:

In the second half, the best chance of the game fell to New York’s Gabriel Pereira after he was played in by a beautiful pass from Santiago Rodriguez.

Yet again, Petrovic calmly cut off the angle and palmed the shot wide. It can be easy to occasionally forget the 23-year-old Serbian’s ability, but Saturday was a clear reminder.

“Djordje’s Djordje,” Farrell said afterwards. “I think he’s the best in the league.”

The long and winding road trip is finally over.

Since the 1-1 home draw with FC Cincinnati on April 29, the Revolution have played only one league game at Gillette Stadium (the 3-3 draw against Chicago).

It’s been an up-and-down experience away from home during that span, but with one win, two losses, and three draws, it could be argued that New England avoided disaster. The more worrying subplot during the last month has been the continued additions to the injury report (Noel Buck was scratched from the lineup on Saturday due to what Arena called a “minor muscle strain”).

Looking ahead, the Revolution’s schedule now inverts to a trio of home games through the rest of June. It could provide a much-needed chance to reset and finally notch a win for the first time since the 2-0 victory in Toronto on May 6.

“We like playing at home,” Farrell said. “You get to sleep in your own bed and play in front of your own fans.”

New England will resume next Saturday (June 10) against Inter Miami at 7:30 p.m.