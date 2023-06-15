New England Revolution Revolution reportedly exercising buyout of Jozy Altidore’s contract The veteran striker has scored just twice in 30 appearances. Jozy Altidore playing for the Revolution in 2022. AP Photo/Chris Szagola

The Jozy Altidore era in New England is reportedly coming to a sooner-than-expected close.

The Revolution, according to Paul Tenorio and Tom Bogert of The Athletic, are going to use the club’s one-time buyout option on the 33-year-old.

Each MLS team is able to make one buyout of a guaranteed contract per season. Previously, it could only be done during the offseason, but the rule was expanded in 2023 to include in-season opportunities as well.

Altidore was already the subject of a buyout in 2022, when Toronto FC released him after seven seasons. The veteran U.S. National Team striker — who has notched 42 international goals in 115 appearances — wound up signing with the Revolution in an effort to provide depth up front.

The result has been an underwhelming tenure in New England, where Altidore has scored just twice in 30 appearances. Following a tough start in 2022, he was eventually loaned out to Liga MX club Puebla for six months before returning at the start of January. He has played sparingly in 2023, having only recently made the starting lineup for the first time in 11 months.

New England will immediately gain cap space as a result of the buyout. The exact figure is unknown, as Toronto was still paying part of Altidore’s salary through the end of 2023. Per The Athletic, the figure is in the range of $1.5 million.

Whatever the amount of freed cap space, it will help Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena in the midseason MLS transfer window, which opens July 5 (and runs through Aug. 2).

Having sustained multiple injuries to key players, New England will look to at least shore up the depth on the team’s roster. The Revolution already have the maximum number of Designated Players under contract (three), but Arena could still add impactful talent using — at least in part — the space created by Altidore’s exit.