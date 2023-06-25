New England Revolution 3 takeaways from the Revolution’s 2-1 comeback win over Toronto FC New England overturned an early deficit to secure a third consecutive victory. Fans show support for the Revolution prior to the June matchup at home against Toronto. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Revolution rallied for a 2-1 win over Toronto FC on Saturday. New England (now 7-0-3 at Gillette Stadium in league games so far in 2023) set a new team record for the longest home unbeaten to open a season in club history.

In addition, the win — coupled with a Nashville loss — moved the Revolution up to second in the Eastern Conference ahead of next week’s matchup against top-ranked FC Cincinnati. Even a bizarre pregame infestation of bees at the north end of the stadium — which necessitated actual beekeepers being called in — couldn’t prevent New England from continuing the club’s home dominance.

It was hardly the best performance from Bruce Arena’s team, but after Deandre Kerr’s 11th minute opener for Toronto, New England responded with a timely Bobby Wood strike in the 33rd minute to level the score.

In the second half, substitute Giacomo Vrioni got on the end of a quality sequence from Carles Gil and Wood, drifting inside before cutting his shot to the back post for the go-ahead goal.

Despite sustained pressure from the visitors in the final moments, the Revolution held on for a third consecutive win.

Here are a few takeaways:

The Bobby Wood renaissance continued.

After suffering through multiple seasons in which injuries limited him, the 30-year-old Wood has been a revelation in 2023.

His first-half equalizer — though Toronto goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh might regret letting a near-post shot in — was the type of confident finish the Revolution needed from the team’s plethora of forwards.

It was Wood’s seventh goal of the season. And when he added an assist on Vrioni’s game-winner, it marked the third time in 2023 that Wood has tallied both a goal and an assist in the same game (more than any other player in MLS).

His movement, pressing (as seen in the first matchup with Toronto back in May), and finishing have all been on-point for the Revolution this year. For as much criticism as Arena got for signing Altidore ahead of the 2022 season, his decision to bring in Wood for 2023 has already paid enormous dividends.

Djordje Petrović’s legend keeps growing.

Given that several top European clubs are rumored to be swirling around a possible transfer bid for him, it was probably fitting that Djordji Petrović put in a top-class performance to help preserve New England’s win.

The Serbian goalkeeper made nine saves in total, including a particularly impressive full-extension stop in the 72nd minute:

DJORDJE 'HIM' PETROVIC pic.twitter.com/ugEOFXVnCR — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) June 25, 2023

Whether it’s Petrović or Matt Turner before him, Revolution fans have grown accustomed to elite goalkeeping during the Arena era.

It remains to be seen how much longer the Revolution can keep Petrović around before he embarks on what feels like an increasingly inevitable move back to Europe, but New England fans will undoubtedly savor games like this for as long as he’s on the roster.

Ryan Spaulding recovered after a tough start.

With DeJuan Jones away with the U.S. national team at the Gold Cup, New England recently recalled left back Ryan Spaulding from his loan spell with the Tampa Bay Rowdies (where he played well in nine games).

Spaulding’s night got off to a less-than-ideal start when Kerr pushed in front of him at the back post to nod in the opening goal. Though aerial defense is far from the left back’s forte, it was a disappointing opening to his first game back with the Revolution.

Still, Spaulding recovered for what was a decent game by the end. Only Gil and Dave Romney managed more touches on the ball (a level of involvement that mirrors Jones’s habits) and helped make a crucial clearance following Petrovic’s 72nd-minute save.

The 24-year-old will probably get another opportunity to start next week in the high-level Eastern Conference matchup with Cincinnati, and will look to add a greater impact when New England is in possession.