New England Revolution Revolution reportedly looking to add Argentine winger Tomás Chancalay Chancalay could help offset the injury of Dylan Borrero. Tomás Chancalay celebrates Racing Club's goal against Peru's Sporting Cristal during a Copa Libertadores game in 2021. AP Photo/Martin Mejia

Riding a three-game winning streak, the Revolution could also be on the verge of adding a talented player into the team’s attack.

Tomás Chancalay, a 24-year-old Argentine winger, is reportedly “in advanced talks” to join the Revolution on a loan that includes a purchase option, according to Tom Bogert of The Athletic. César Luis Merlo of TyC Sports was first to report the possible link.

Chancalay’s contract is owned by Argentine side Racing Club. He was sent on loan to UAE-based Al Wasl F.C. in 2022, scoring 10 goals and recording five assists in 26 appearances last season.

Advertisement:

Known as a speedy winger with an eye for goal, Chancalay could potentially help New England cover for the ACL tear suffered by fellow winger Dylan Borrero earlier this year. Borrero was placed on the Season-Ending Injury List by the Revolution in May, opening up an international roster spot that Chancalay could slide into.

Chancalay has a high ceiling of potential, as (partly) seen by his “Olimpico” from 2021 while with Racing, when he scored directly from a corner kick.

¿No viste el gol olímpico de Chancalay?



Acá te lo dejo 😳#LPFxTNTsports pic.twitter.com/hIlkPZ6JJn — TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) August 16, 2021

In addition, his presence would alleviate a problem that Revolution head coach Bruce Arena currently has with Borrero out: New England lacks a true winger outside of Emmanuel Boateng (who has already been pressed into the starting lineup due to injuries).

On Thursday, Arena said that the Revolution “hope to finalize a deal with a player or two” in the coming transfer window, which opens on July 5 (and runs until Aug. 2).

During his interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub later on Thursday, Arena offered a little more on possible New England transfer activity.

“We can use help with another attacking player,” Arena told “Zolak & Bertrand.” “We’re looking at a number of players there. We need some help in the center of midfield, which is another area I think we can strengthen. So hopefully, during this window, we can pick up one or two players.”

Advertisement:

While Chancalay could help fill the attacking need, Arena would have to make another addition to address central midfield. Tom Quinlan of WPRO recently reported that New England were exploring a possible deal for Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama, but a potential deal could prove difficult.

Wanyama’s current deal makes him a Designated Player, but the Revolution already have the maximum number of MLS Designated Players under contract (three).

The current summer transfer speculation hits New England on an upswing. Even with injuries to key players like Borrero and center back Henry Kessler, Arena’s side sit second in the Eastern Conference ahead of a major matchup with FC Cincinnati (currently first in the standings) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.