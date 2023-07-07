New England Revolution Carles Gil was added to the MLS All-Star roster The league was able to correct one decision involving the 2021 MVP, but not his upcoming suspension. Carles Gil playing for the Revolution earlier in 2023. AP Photo/Brian Westerholt

Revolution midfielder Carles Gil was announced as a late addition to the 2023 MLS All-Star Game roster along with Philadelphia Union center back Jakob Glesnes.

Both players were selected by MLS All-Star (and D.C. United) coach Wayne Rooney in order “to provide additional depth” for the team, which will play English club Arsenal at Audi Field on July 19 at 8:30 p.m.

Gil, 30, joins goalkeeper Djordje Petrović as the Revolution’s representatives at the festivities.

The decision corrects an initial omission that left New England coach Bruce Arena baffled, saying after the rosters were announced that MLS “shouldn’t be calling it an All-Star game if Carles isn’t in the lineup.”

Still, the league office is unable to help New England with another Gil-related injustice: His upcoming suspension due to yellow card accumulation.

Gil was given a yellow card in the 50th minute of last week’s 2-2 draw with fellow Eastern Conference leaders FC Cincinnati for “simulation” after referee Jon Freemon judged that the New England playmaker had intentionally taken a dive in an attempt to draw a foul.

However, as MLS commentator Taylor Twellman noted on the broadcast, replays clearly showed that Cincinnati’s Santiago Arias made contact in his sliding challenge with Gil’s leg.

Thanks to a phantom simulation call (yellow card issued here) in Cincinnati resulting in Carles Gil’s 5th yellow card of the season, we will not have our Captain this weekend away to RBNY 😤 pic.twitter.com/yhI5aP1NbR — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) July 7, 2023

Because the yellow card was Gil’s fifth of the regular season, it means he is automatically suspended for the next game (which will be Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. clash with the Red Bulls).

Arena said that the referee made a “huge mistake,” and that “we’re punishing one of the best players in the league by poor officiating.” He told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” that there is no appeal process after the game regarding bookings issue due to simulation.

As a result, New England will face New York on the road this weekend without its primary contributor: Gil leads the team in assists (nine) and is tied for the most goals, with seven. The Revolution will also be without left back DeJuan Jones, who is with the U.S. national team playing in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.