New England Revolution 3 takeaways from the Revolution’s 2-1 win over Atlanta United A fast start proved to be enough as New England maintained its unbeaten run at Gillette Stadium. Carles Gil and Brandon Bye celebrate with Giacomo Vrioni after he scored for the Revolution in the 2-1 win against Atlanta United. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Revolution soared to an early lead and held on for a 2-1 win over Atlanta United at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday night. New England moved into second place in the Eastern Conference with the result (after Nashville lost 2-0 to Philadelphia).

Goals from Matt Polster and Giacomo Vrioni put New England in the driver’s seat in the first nine minutes, and Bruce Arena’s side played some of its best looking soccer of the season in the first 20 minutes of the game.

From there, the Revolution were largely content to keep the ball moving from side to side, only making periodic forays forward.

In the second half, particularly after the hour mark, Atlanta grew into the game and forced numerous saves from Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrović. A goal in stoppage from Atlanta forward Machop Chol provided a late jolt of nervousness for the home fans, but New England was able to hold on for three points.

The win extends the Revolution’s home unbeaten run (8-0-3) to 11 games in 2023.

Here are a few takeaways:

New England plays the beautiful game (or roughly 20 minutes of it).

For a team that has had its share of slow starts this season, the Revolution couldn’t have dreamt of a better opening period to the first half.

It began with an adrenaline rush when Atlanta right back Brooks Lennon’s clearance of a Brandon Bye cross was thunderously dispatched into the far corner of the net by Polster for a rousing opener.

Matt Polster with AUTHORITY to give @NERevolution an early lead. 💥 pic.twitter.com/kqoOKn4e2v — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 12, 2023

And before Atlanta had enough time to settle back in, the Revolution struck again.

Receiving the ball just outside his own 18-yard box, Carles Gil showed off an exquisite first touch to nutmeg Atlanta midfielder Santiago Sosa. He then moved the ball into space before finding Vrioni with a perfect pass that bent around the flat-footed United defense.

Vrioni, making his first start since a 3-3 draw with Chicago on May 27, rounded the keeper before calmly placing the ball in the goal.

Sit back, relax and enjoy this Carles Gil x @giacomovrioni32 linkup for the @NERevolution. 😵 pic.twitter.com/H4kQwygNCS — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 12, 2023

Beyond the scoring, New England’s movement and passing looked cohesive and dominant, pinning Atlanta back for much of the first half.

Part of it appeared to be an effective tactical plan that Arena and his coaching staff deployed. The Revolution opted for a 4-2-3-1, while the opposition started in a 3-5-2 (that effectively became a 5-3-2 in defense).

Forward Justin Rennicks, making a rare start for New England, took up an interesting position. Though nominally a right-sided attacking midfielder, the reality was that he played more like a right winger, occupying space higher up the field. He consistently found gaps in between Atlanta’s center back Luis Abram and left wingback Caleb Wiley, providing a passing outlet for his teammates.

“We wanted to attack them in a certain way,” Arena said after the game, “and I think he did a real good job in the in the first half. Overall, a good performance.”

This, plus the natural width on the left provided by New England outside back Ryan Spaulding, helped the Revolution stretch the field horizontally and create more space for Gil, Gustavo Bou, and the rest of New England’s attack.

The dynamic switched in the second half.

At halftime, Atlanta made a pair of changes. Matheus Rossetto came on for Sosa, and Derrick Etienne subbed on for Tyler Wolff. The outcome of the switch was that United moved to a 4-2-1-3, and began to take control of the game.

Atlanta playmaker Thiago Almada, who had been the team’s most active player in the difficult circumstances of the first half, started to take charge as the game progressed.

In all, he totaled nine shots, five key passes, and a game-high 85 touches on the ball. Yet many of his shots were from distance, as the Revolution defense — unable to stop Almada — was at least able to limit him to lower percentage chances.

“It seemed like he had his way with us for long periods of time,” Arena admitted of Almada. “I bet he had 10 shots on goal tonight, if not more. He was good but we were able to stand him up outside the penalty area. If he’s going to try to beat Djordje from 18-20 yards out, he’s going to have a difficult time.”

Once again, Djordje Petrović faced a barrage of shots and did not flinch.

For the third game in a row, Revolution All-Star goalkeeper Djordje Petrović faced more than 20 shots (though not all were on-net). It was indicative of Almada’s force of personality as the Argentine tried to will his team back into the game.

Yet though United huffed and puffed, they only managed to find a way through Petrović in the last minute. The New England keeper made several point-blank saves, and many more on shots from distance.

Several days after a game in which he made a rare mental mistake with his distribution — unnecessarily rolling the ball out to Polster in a dangerous, central position, from which the ball was turned over and New England eventually gave up the losing goal — the Serbian’s decision making was sound on Wednesday.

He ended up completing 81 percent of his passes, including 10 of 16 long balls.

Whether or not he will start in next week’s All-Star Game against Arsenal (and possibly former Revolution teammate Matt Turner) remains to be seen. But as Spaulding said afterward, the 23-year-old Petrović inspires confidence.

“He’s the best goalie in the league.”