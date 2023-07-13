New England Revolution Revolution trade Latif Blessing to Toronto FC New England acquired midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye in return. Toronto FC's Themi Antonoglou and then-Revolution midfielder Latif Blessing during a game on June 24. Blessing was traded to Toronto on July 12. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Revolution have traded midfielder Latif Blessing and a 2023 international roster spot to Toronto FC in exchange for fellow midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye.

The news, first reported by Seth Macomber of The Blazing Musket and Tom Bogert of The Athletic on Wednesday evening, was confirmed by the club on Thursday afternoon. It represents a quick pivot for New England head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena.

The Revolution acquired Blessing in a trade with LAFC in January for $400,000 in general allocation money (GAM). The 26-year-old was supposed to add another dimension both to New England’s ball pressure on defense and also attacking prowess in the center of midfield. He made 15 appearances in 2023 for the Revolution, recording one assist.

While Blessing got off to a good start, his form dipped in recent weeks, culminating with being issued a straight red card in the 60th minute of a 2-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls on July 8.

Kaye, 28, plays in a similar place to Blessing on the field, mostly as a central midfielder. He was traded to Toronto in July of 2022 as part of a deal with the Colorado Rapids. A Toronto native, he was also a part of Canada’s 2022 World Cup roster, the nation’s first appearance in the tournament since 1986.

Blessing and Kaye were teammates with Los Angeles FC from 2018 through 2021, helping the club win the Supporters’ Shield in 2019 with a then-league record 72 points (a mark that was subsequently eclipsed by the Revolution in 2021).