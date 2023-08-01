New England Revolution Bruce Arena placed on administrative leave due to allegations of ‘insensitive and inappropriate remarks’ The Revolution head coach was placed on leave "pending a review into allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks." Bruce Arena, in a photo from July 12, 2023, has been placed on administrative leave by the Revolution after "allegations of insensitive and inappropriate remarks."

The Revolution have placed head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena on administrative leave, according to statements released on Tuesday from both the club and the league office.

According to MLS, Arena was placed on leave “pending a review into allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks.”

The club statement added that it “takes any allegations of workplace misconduct extremely seriously and is working closely with the League and fully cooperating with its investigation.”

According to Paul Tenorio, Tom Bogert, and Pablo Maurer of The Athletic, Revolution players were first told about Arena being away from the team on Sunday, and he was reportedly not at team activities that day and Monday. In addition, technical director Curt Onalfo and assistant coach Richie Williams will reportedly assume Arena’s responsibilities in the interim period.

Advertisement:

Arena, 71, has been with New England since 2019. He has been one of the more prominent coaching figures in MLS since its inaugural season in 1996 (in which his team, D.C. United, won the league’s first championship). As of 2023, Arena has more regular season wins than any coach in MLS history.