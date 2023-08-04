New England Revolution 4 takeaways from the Revolution’s comeback win over Atlas FC in the Leagues Cup knockout round After falling behind 2-0, New England fought back to win on penalty kicks. A Round of 16 matchup against another Liga MX opponent awaits on Monday. Revolution midfielder Carles Gil accelerates past an Atlas defender during New England's Leagues Cup comeback win. Via MLS/New England Revolution

The Revolution fought back from a 2-0 first half deficit Thursday to eventually advance to the Leagues Cup Round of 16 via a penalty kick shootout, defeating Liga MX side Atlas FC after Andrew Farrell — the 15th shooter — calmly converted to give the home side the win. It was a fittingly dramatic way to mark the 1000th game in club history.

As a result, the Revolution advanced to the Round of 16 and will face another Mexican opponent, Querétaro FC, on Monday, Aug. 7.

The win comes amid one of the more turbulent weeks in recent club history. Head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena was placed on administrative leave earlier in the week pending an MLS investigation into “allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks.”

New England was also without starting goalkeeper Djordje Petrović, who missed the game due to what was officially labeled “personal reasons.” Petrovic’s absence was reportedly attributed to his displeasure with the Revolution rejecting recent transfer bids from European clubs interested in signing him.

But immersed in difficult circumstances — and trailing 2-0 after just 11 minutes — the Revolution showed impressive resolve to stave off elimination. Led by assistant coach Richie Williams, New England also showcased a level of quality from multiple players that Atlas appeared unable to match.

In the end, the difference in the game came down to a few centimeters. Atlas right back José Abella struck the post with his penalty kick in extra time, giving Farrell the chance to win it for the home team (which the longtime center back gleefully took advantage of).

ANDREW FARRELL SENDS THE @NEREVOLUTION INTO THE ROUND OF 16 🚨#NERevs down Atlas 8-7 in PKs. #LeaguesCup2023 pic.twitter.com/1eFucU4Aob — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 4, 2023

Here are a few takeaways from a memorable night at Gillette Stadium:

The Revolution dug themselves an early hole.

Despite playing at home in a single-elimination cup game, New England played the first 45 minutes (as well as much of the second half) at a frantic pace, with the game featuring a decided lack of midfield elaboration.

Instead, both teams utilized differing approaches to create numerous opportunities on goal.

The Revolution, as was the case in the 5-1 rout of Atlético San Luis in the final game of the group stage, featured a version of 4-3-1-2, with Carles Gil sitting behind fellow Designated Players Gustavo Bou and Giacomo Vrioni in the attack. Matt Polster stepped back into the Starting XI in place of Ian Harkes in the midfield trio behind Gil.

In possession, New England looked dangerous for much of the opening hour, with Gil up to all of his usual tricks and tactics — dropping into pockets of space on the right, cutting inside with the ball and clipping cross-field passes to left back DeJuan Jones.

Atlas lined up in a version of 4-3-3, nominally set up to play more defensively, with manager Benjamín Mora opting for a more direct approach in the team’s attacks. Center forward Jordy Caicedo presented a physical matchup for Farrell and fellow Revolution center back Dave Romney.

The visitors broke through early, with Argentine midfielder Mateo Garcia bursting towards the top of the box from the right before curling the opening goal past New England backup goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr.

Before New England had a chance to settle back in, Atlas added a second after Farrell misjudged what appeared to simply be a speculative long ball. Caicedo took full advantage, charging past Farrell and managing to forcefully head in a rebound after his initial effort was blocked by both Edwards and Romney.

Though Atlas tried to slow the game down after going up by two goals in 11 minutes, New England stepped up their tempo and continued to create chances.

Width provided a path to goal.

As has frequently been the case in New England for the past several years, success came from two basic factors: Getting Gil on the ball, and funneling attacks through wide players.

Gil, New England’s 30-year-old captain and chief playmaker, buzzed with activity throughout the game, flitting in and out of spaces between Atlas midfielders. His skill and industry helped jumpstart the Revolution rally, even as he was a consistent target for fouls by Atlas defenders.

In the 30th minute, Gil’s combination with right back Brandon Bye unlocked the Liga MX side’s defense. After sliding a pass down the right wing to Bye, the 27-year-old fullback made a skillful sliding cross that found Gil in the box. A clever cut onto his right foot gave Gil space from which he unleashed a shot that was deflected by Atlas goalkeeper Camilo Vargas to the far post. There, Bou was waiting, and promptly roofed his emphatic finish to make it 2-1.

In the second half, New England’s equalizer also came from a wide space. Emmanuel Boateng was subbed on in the 70th minute for fellow midfielder Noel Buck, and quickly made his presence felt. Boateng, a natural winger, was fed the ball by outside back Ryan Spaulding on the left before looping a well-aimed cross into the box for Vrioni (who drew a foul and won a penalty kick). Bou eventually converted — his initial effort was saved but he swept in the rebound — to bring the game level at 2-2.

Earl Edwards Jr. made important saves in a difficult circumstance.

With Petrovic out, the Revolution turned to Edwards as goalkeeper for the night. The 31–year-old had a tough start to the night (though Garcia’s effort was plainly unstoppable), but recovered to have a good game.

He made several crucial stops, covering for uncharacteristic miscues from players like Farrell and Polster (normally some of the team’s more reliable defenders).

And because Leagues Cup rules mandate that any ties go directly to penalty kicks after regulation time, Edwards was thrown directly into the pressure cooker of a shootout. He nearly made multiple saves but was ultimately fortunate when Abella hit the post.

Still, Edwards played remarkably well in the circumstances. Having certainly not expected to start at the beginning of the week, the New England backup showed poise (even after yielding multiple early goals) and provided a foundation from which the Revolution eventually built a comeback.

Injury questions linger

With the knockout stage of the Leagues Cup now in full swing, the Revolution have a short turnaround time before hosting Querétaro in the next stage on Monday.

Part of the issue for New England will be the statuses of Gil and Bye. Both players exited with injuries on Thursday. Bye was seen on crutches after leaving with what appeared to be a knee injury, and Gil suffered what he told The Blazing Musket was a muscle injury.

Losing both players would force some major shifts, both in terms of the lineup and also the tactics. Gil, as he has been since first stepping onto the field for New England in 2019, is literally the central figure. Playing as a free-roaming playmaker, his absence as someone to link midfield and attack would be conspicuous.

Bye, meanwhile, not only helped set up the first goal, but nearly tied the game himself at the end of the first half when his outside of the foot effort from a low cross clattered against the crossbar and bounced out. Losing him would dilute some of New England’s attacking quality from wide spaces.

As for a possible Petrovic return, Williams told reporters after the game that the Serbian keeper will “hopefully be ready in the coming days.”