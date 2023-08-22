New England Revolution Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic reportedly set for Chelsea transfer The reported transfer sum would be a record for an MLS goalkeeper. Djordje Petrovic making a save for the Revolution in a Leagues Cup match against Liga MX side Queretaro FC. AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

The Revolution look set to rejoin the goalkeeper market barely a year after Matt Turner’s departure, as Djordje Petrovic is reportedly on the verge of a major move to English club Chelsea.

The terms, according to multiple reports, include a transfer fee from the Premier League club to New England worth between $17 and $20 million. If completed — the deal is set to be finalized Wednesday pending a medical — it would be the largest fee ever paid for an MLS goalkeeper.

Petrovic, 23, has been considered one of the best goalkeepers in the league since arriving from FK Cukaricki of the Serbian SuperLiga in April of 2022 as a replacement for Turner (his predecessor, who New England sold to Arsenal for $7 million). Given that the Revolution paid just $1 million for him, the deal with Chelsea would represent a major profit for the club.

Still, good business doesn’t always align with the short term focus of trying to win MLS Cup (the Revolution are currently second in the Eastern Conference).

If Petrovic were to leave for Chelsea immediately after agreeing to terms (as opposed to a few previous New England outgoing transfers, in which the player remained with the club until the end of the MLS season), it would mean the Revolution will need to find a replacement goalkeeper under less than ideal conditions.

The MLS transfer window closed earlier in August, meaning that the Revolution are selling without being able to buy. According to Seth Macomber of The Blazing Musket, 34-year-old free agent goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík is expected to sign as a stopgap replacement.

Vaclík, a Czech international who has 54 caps for his country’s national team, last played for English Championship side Huddersfield Town. His earlier experience included tenures at Basel, Sevilla, and Olympiacos.

The Revolution have not played since losing to Liga MX side Queretaro FC in the Leagues Cup on Aug. 7. New England will finally make a return to the field on Saturday (Aug. 26) against Montreal. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. as the team’s MLS regular season gets back underway.