Revolution replace interim coach Richie Williams, announce departure of two assistants

Less than three days after asserting that former assistant coach Richie Williams would “continue to serve as interim Head Coach as the team prepares to close out the 2023 season” following Bruce Arena’s resignation, the Revolution announced late on Tuesday that Williams had been replaced.
Clint Peay, formerly the head coach of Revolution II, will serve as Interim Head Coach “effective immediately,” according to a team statement.
In addition to replacing Williams, the Revolution let go of assistant coaches Dave van den Bergh and Shalrie Joseph.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated later.
