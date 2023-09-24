New England Revolution Carles Gil scores his ninth goal of the season, New England Revolution clinch an MLS playoff spot Gils found the game-tying goal five minutes after Chicago took a 2-1 lead. Carles Gil knotted the game up for the New England Revolution in the second half. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)





CHICAGO (AP) — Carles Gil had a shot deflected up and in for his ninth goal of the season and the New England Revolution tied the Chicago Fire 2-2 on Saturday night to clinch an MLS playoff spot.

Each of the last five regular-season meetings between the Fire and the Revolution have ended in draws.

Gastón Giménez scored nine minutes after halftime to give Chicago a 2-1 lead. Gil answered five minutes later.

Earl Edwards Jr. totaled five saves in his seventh start of the season for New England (13-6-10). Chris Brady made one save for Chicago (8-12-10).

New England will host Charlotte FC on Saturday. Chicago will travel to play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.