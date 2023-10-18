New England Revolution Groton teenager Malcolm Fry signs first-team contract with Revolution Fry is one of three teenage homegrown players set to join the first team in 2024, along with 15-year-old Peyton Miller and 18-year-old Santiago Suarez. “Malcolm has excelled at every level of our pro player pathway and his consistently strong performance with our second team put him in the position to make this next step in his career,” said Revolution technical director Curt Onalfo (left). New England Revolution





The Revolution have signed Malcolm Fry, an 18-year-old from Groton, to a first-team contract, the club announced Wednesday. His contract runs from 2024-26 with an additional one-year club option for 2027.

Fry, who joined the Revolution Academy in 2019, signed his first professional contract with the Revolution II on Oct. 28, 2022. In 37 MLS NEXT Pro appearances, he has six goals and three assists. He originally committed to play soccer at Wake Forest, but the draw of a professional contract kept him in New England.

Fry is the 13th homegrown player to join the Revolution’s major league roster, and the eighth to move up from the Revolution II.

“Malcolm has excelled at every level of our pro player pathway and his consistently strong performance with our second team put him in the position to make this next step in his career,” Revolution technical director Curt Onalfo said in a press release.

Fry is one of three teenage homegrown players set to join the first team in 2024, along with 15-year-old Peyton Miller and 18-year-old Santiago Suarez.

“I am honored to begin my MLS career and continue growing as a player here in New England with my hometown club,” Fry said in the release. “I have benefited from the new challenges at every level as I moved up the pro pathway from the academy to the second team, and thanks to all my coaches over the years, I now feel ready to test myself at the MLS level. I look forward to earning my place in the team next season.”