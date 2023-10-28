New England Revolution Philadelphia Union beat short-handed New England Revolution 3-1 in MLS playoffs Dániel Gazdag, Mikael Uhre and Nathan Harriel each scored goals for the Union. The Revolution are winless in their last 14 road matches. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)





CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Dániel Gazdag, Mikael Uhre and Nathan Harriel each scored in the first half and the Philadelphia Union beat the short-handed New England Revolution 3-1 on Saturday in the first round of the MLS playoffs.

Philadelphia (16-9-10), the defending Eastern Conference champions, will play at New England (15-10-10) on Nov. 8 in Game 2 of the best-of-three series.

New England captain Carles Gil left the game early in the first half with an apparent leg injury. Gil’s exit came after a rough challenge from Uhre and followed Gazdag’s 19th-minute goal from the penalty spot.

Uhre made it 2-0 in the 26th and Harriel added another 11 minutes later for a 3-0 lead. Gustavo Bou scored for New England in the 68th.

Philadelphia and New England met in the playoffs for the second time after the Revs eliminated the Supporters’ Shield winning Union 2–0 in Chester in the first round in 2020.

Philadelphia entered the playoffs having drawn six of their last eight games, with the lone loss in that time coming in New England on Decision Day.

New England has not won any of its last 14 away matches in all competitions.