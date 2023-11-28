New England Revolution Revolution announce signing of Tomás Chancalay to Designated Player deal The Argentine forward initially joined New England on loan in 2023. Tomas Chancalay after scoring for the Revolution during the 2023 season. Via MLS/New England Revolution

After forward Tomás Chancalay quickly made a strong impression while playing on loan for the Revolution in 2023, the club announced on Tuesday that he will be staying on a permanent basis for the next few seasons.

As part of the original July deal between the Revolution and Racing Club (Chancalay’s former team in Argentina), New England took the talented 24-year-old on loan in the summer. The agreement also included an option where the Revolution could add Chancalay in a later transfer.

After reports emerged in the past week that Chancalay would be retained on a full-time deal, New England confirmed the news with the Tuesday announcement.

Specifically, Chancalay has signed a Designated Player contract through the 2026 MLS season. The deal also includes an additional one-year club option.

Per Racing Club, the transfer fee totals $3.1 million and includes a 25-percent sell-on fee (meaning that if the Revolution sell Chancalay to another club in the future, a portion of the fee will go back to Racing Club).

During his time on the field, Chancalay proved to be an exciting and dynamic addition. He scored six goals in 11 appearances, and showed that he could work effectively alongside playmaker Carles Gil as well as other regular members of the Starting XI.

Current MLS rules stipulate that each team is allowed a maximum of three Designated Players. The Revolution used all of the club’s available Designated Player slots in 2023 with Gil, fellow Argentine forward Gustavo Bou, and Italian-born forward Giacomo Vrioni.

Bou’s contract is up, and his future in New England is uncertain. The 34-year-old, nicknamed “La Pantera,” is popular with the fanbase and stated that he enjoyed living locally. He could still return, but most likely only in a circumstance where he takes a reduced salary that doesn’t require Designated Player status.