New England Revolution Caleb Porter introduced as Revolution’s new head coach "I respect him and what he's done in his career," Porter said when asked about Bruce Arena, "but we're turning the page and we're looking ahead." Newly appointed Revolution head coach Caleb Porter (left) with the club's sporting director, Curt Onalfo (right). Via MLS/New England Revolution

The Caleb Porter era officially got underway in New England on Thursday, as the Revolution held a press conference to formally introduce the team’s new head coach.

Porter, 48, arrives in Foxborough with an accomplished resume, having won the MLS Cup in both of his previous head coaching roles with the Portland Timbers and Columbus Crew. He was hired in late December to formally succeed Bruce Arena, who resigned prior to the end of the 2023 season after an MLS investigation into allegations that he made “insensitive and inappropriate remarks.”

Seated alongside sporting director Curt Onalfo (who moved from technical director to his new role earlier in the offseason), Porter said he was honored to be given the chance to coach the Revolution. In describing the interview process, Onalfo said that it quickly became clear to him that Porter was an “ideal fit.”

Advertisement:

Porter’s most recent role was with the Crew, with whom he won MLS Cup in 2020, but was fired in 2022 after failing to make the postseason in back-to-back years.

“This will be my 10th year in the league, and I’ve learned a lot. I’ve won, but also been bloodied too a little bit,” he said. “I think that’s good. I get better as a growth-mindset guy when I get feedback.”

The Revolution were a playoff team in 2023, even amid the club’s internal turmoil following Arena first being placed on administrative leave, and later resigning. The roster, which includes 2021 MLS MVP Carles Gil, remains comparatively strong.

Porter, asked about his philosophy as a coach, said he wants to continue New England’s attacking approach to the game.

“It’s really important to have a clear identity. You will know what that identity is,” Porter said. “It will be very clear on the pitch. When you look at the two other clubs that I was in, in 2015 and 2020 those teams that were fortunate to win MLS Cup, you’ll see a DNA with some similarities: an aggressive, proactive way of playing, which I believe in.

“Football’s a cruel sport, so I believe in reducing the element of luck by playing in a proactive way, by deciding the game with the ball, and also deciding the game without the ball by playing in an aggressive way. I’ve also learned that you need to be adaptable from team to team, roster to roster, and highlight the players that you have.”

Advertisement:

On the topic of Arena, Porter kept his remarks brief.

“I have a lot of respect for Bruce. He was a role model when I was a young coach,” Porter explained.

“I respect him and what he’s done in his career,” he added of Arena, “but we’re turning the page and we’re looking ahead.”

Both Porter and Onalfo offered some information about the coaching staff that will be assembled. Clint Peay, formerly New England’s head coach of Revolution II (and also the first team’s interim head coach at the end of the 2023 season), will remain as an assistant under Porter.

Several other coaches who were with Porter in Columbus are expected to be brought in, with announcements expected to come in the next week. Kevin Hitchcock, New England’s highly successful goalkeeper coach, will also remain with the club (which he revealed Thursday on social media).

As for additional player moves — New England announced the signing of free agent center back Jonathan Mensah shortly before the press conference — Onalfo said the situation remains “fluid” and didn’t rule out further acquisitions prior to the start of the season.

New England signed Czech goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík in the fall of 2023 to help replace the departure of former goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (who was sold to Chelsea in the English Premier League), but the 34-year-old didn’t end up playing for the Revolution.

Advertisement:

Porter, broaching the subject of the goalkeeper situation, offered a straightforward assessment.

“We’re going to be adding a goalkeeper,” he said. “Soon.”

And as has been the case with the Revolution for almost two decades, the team lives under the shadow of speculation about potentially building a soccer-specific stadium closer to the Boston area. In light of the recent efforts to explore a stadium proposal in Everett, Porter was asked for his thoughts on the subject.

“It’d be great,” Porter said of a possible stadium in the future. “And yes, it has been mentioned. But I’m focused on now, and I’m not worried about what we don’t have. I’m excited about what we have, and we have a lot in this club to be pleased about. It’s the best training ground that I’ve been to, honestly.”