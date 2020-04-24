Watch Nick Caserio call in the Patriots’ first-round trade

The Patriots elected to trade their lone first-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, sending the 23rd overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for the 37th and 71st overall picks.

In a video shared by the team Friday morning, director of player personnel Nick Caserio called to notify the league moments after the Minnesota Vikings drafted Justin Jefferson, a wide receiver out of LSU, with the 22nd overall pick.

Last night’s trade? Here’s how it went down inside our virtual #PatsDraft rooms. pic.twitter.com/1xQdCQr0B1 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 24, 2020

As Caserio prepared to call the NFL with his landline telephone, he double-checked with coach Bill Belichick, whom he was speaking with on his cell phone.

“Hi Bill, we’re good on this, right?” asked Caserio.

“Unless anybody’s got any other thoughts,” Belichick responded.

When nobody objected, Belichick said, “OK, let it go.”

Caserio then informed the league of the trade terms.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, all team personnel is required to work remotely from their respective homes. Caserio said on a conference call early Friday morning the experience “went pretty smoothly.”

“I’d say it actually went very similar to how it goes in the draft room,” said Caserio.

Belichick, who is on Nantucket with girlfriend Linda Holliday and puppy Nike, appears to have a modest at-home setup, with two laptops stationed on a large table.

The second round of the draft begins Friday at 7 p.m.