As Niners plot draft strategy, does Jimmy Garoppolo’s future hang in the balance?

Scott Eklund
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Christopher Price
April 27, 2021 | 7:41 AM

Related Links

Are the San Francisco 49ers easing their demands when it comes to a potential trade of Jimmy Garoppolo?

San Francisco’s trade with Miami and subsequent leapfrog into the No. 3 overall spot in the NFL Draft looks as if it could be a precursor to landing one of the draft’s top signal-callers. In a pre-draft press conference Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t say San Francisco would specifically target a quarterback, but added San Francisco would be “fortunate” to have Garoppolo on their roster while adding a rookie quarterback.

However, he stopped short of guaranteeing that the pick and Garoppolo would end up as teammates in 2021.

Advertisement

“I can’t guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive on Sunday,” Shanahan said, “so I can’t guarantee who will be on our roster on Sunday.”

Shanahan said Garoppolo’s health issues played a role in the team’s decision to move up.

“The biggest thing with Jimmy is his injuries,” he said. “It’s been very tough for us when he’s been hurt, and it’s happened two out of these three years. That’s where it starts. And Jimmy knows that. I’ve been very upfront with him with everything. We’ve been Zooming these last two weeks. [I’m] excited to get him in here coming up, especially when this draft’s over.

“But I feel very fortunate taking a rookie quarterback that we do have a guy like Jimmy. We didn’t sign a guy who’s capable or has the history of being a starter right away, but we have a guy who every time he’s been a starter has played at a high level. So to have that with Jimmy while adding a rookie quarterback gives us a lot of leeway into this.”

If the Niners stick at No. 3 and take a quarterback — Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance reportedly have been linked to San Francisco — dealing Garoppolo makes sense if San Francisco is presented with a palatable trade scenario.

Advertisement

General manager John Lynch — who has said the Niners are keeping their options open — said Monday Garoppolo is taking the uncertainty in stride.

“Jimmy’s been a pro,” Lynch said. “He really has. I just spoke to him over the weekend. He’s here. He’s taking part in our virtual meetings, plans on being at the workouts, and Jimmy’s been completely professional as he always has been with us.

”I think the thought is, and I’m sure some might say, ‘OK, if all those things are the case and he’s extremely talented, why are you doing this? Why did you make such a bold move?’ So much goes into that. But Jimmy knows I think one thing we’ve tried to do with all our players — and Jimmy as well — is just be very upfront and honest with what we’re doing and why we’re doing it. My experience as a player, when people do that you can live with that.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NFL Draft Patriots Jimmy Garoppolo

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Pat Freiermuth is one of the most accomplished tight ends in Penn State history.
NFL DRAFT
Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth is proudly representing Massachusetts as he enters the NFL April 27, 2021 | 7:28 AM
Elise Amendola
commentary
Bill Belichick can't really pull off a huge surprise in this draft, can he? April 27, 2021 | 7:23 AM
Larnel Coleman has a chance to hear his name called.
NFL DRAFT
Here's a look at the NFL Draft prospects with local ties April 27, 2021 | 7:15 AM
TERRENCE CLARKE
'Unforgettable' Terrence Clarke remembered for his charisma, drive, and leadership April 26, 2021 | 11:38 PM
FILE - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. About the only certainty in the confounding 2021 NFL draft is Trevor Lawrence going to the Jaguars with the first overall pick Thursday night in Cleveland. This year's NFL draft is like none other because teams weren't able to meet face-to-face with the pool of prospects outside the lucky few who got to play in the Senior Bowl after a season that was marked by opt outs and cancellations. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
CRYPTO
Trevor Lawrence is adding cryptocurrency to his playbook April 26, 2021 | 7:39 PM
Justin Fields.
Sports Q
Which quarterback do you want the Patriots to end up with? April 26, 2021 | 5:47 PM
Julio Jones Falcons trade Patriots
Patriots
NFL expert says Patriots could be interested in trading for Julio Jones April 26, 2021 | 2:56 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo
Patriots
NFL insider thinks 49ers might make Jimmy Garoppolo 'more available than he’s been' April 26, 2021 | 2:30 PM
Mac Jones Patriots NFL Draft
NFL Draft
What the latest speculation on Mac Jones and Trey Lance means for the Patriots April 26, 2021 | 1:21 PM
Danbury High School sophomore Alanna Smith speaks during a news conference at the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford, Conn., Tuesday, Feb, 12, 2020. Smith, the daughter of former Major League pitcher Lee Smith, is among three girls suing to block a state policy that allows transgender athletes to compete in girls sports. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)
High school sports
Judge tosses lawsuit that sought to block transgender athletes from competing in Conn. April 26, 2021 | 11:56 AM
Patriots NFL Draft
Patriots
Patriots reportedly 'calling around' about potential draft trade for Justin Fields April 26, 2021 | 10:02 AM
Veteran Don Cox, who is scheduled to announce the Patriots' first draft selection.
PATRIOTS
A Cape Cod veterans advocate will announce the Patriots' first-round draft pick April 25, 2021 | 10:39 PM
Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby handles the puck against Matt Grzelcyk in the second period.
Bruins
Three takeaways as the Bruins fall to the Penguins in a heavy, playoff-like tilt April 25, 2021 | 8:31 PM
Jeremy Swayman gloves a shot with Kevan Miller defending Pittsburgh's Teddy Blueger during the first period.
Bruins
Bruins blanked by Pens in Pittsburgh 1-0 April 25, 2021 | 6:38 PM
Red Sox Mariners
Red Sox
E-Rod, J.D. Martinez lead Red Sox past Mariners 5-3 April 25, 2021 | 4:49 PM
Kemba Walker and the Celtics took on the Hornets on Sunday afternoon.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as the Hornets roll over the nearly full-strength Celtics 125-104 April 25, 2021 | 4:03 PM
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones in 2020.
NFL Draft
Patriots mock draft roundup 2.0: Draft experts predict the Patriots will get some help on offense April 25, 2021 | 2:38 PM
Robert Williams is still out for Sunday's game against the Hornets.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens thinks Robert Williams is getting better, but not ready vs. Hornets April 25, 2021 | 1:07 PM
The usually stoic Bill Belichick has made several faces over the years that have caught the internet by storm.
Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick receives a key to his hometown city of Annapolis April 25, 2021 | 10:58 AM
Kamaru Usman celebrates his win atop the octagon fence.
UFC 261
Kamaru Usman tops Jorge Masvidal in UFC 261 April 25, 2021 | 9:30 AM
Christian Petersen
Gronk
Watch: Rob Gronkowski sets Guinness World Record with 600-foot catch from helicopter April 25, 2021 | 9:17 AM
Jim Davis
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
NBC Sports Bostons lack of depth apparent on recent Celtics broadcast April 25, 2021 | 7:21 AM
Globe illustration/Courtesy ABC
TV
ABCs Wide World of Sports debut 60 years ago. It would go on to change sports television as we know it April 25, 2021 | 7:18 AM
Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager follows through on his two-run triple in front of Boston Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Kyle Seager, Chris Flexen lead Mariners past Red Sox 8-2 April 24, 2021 | 5:03 PM
Evan Fournier struggled in his first game back.
Celtics
What Evan Fournier said in first game since his return from COVID-19 April 24, 2021 | 12:47 PM
The Bruins and Sabres faced off for the third time in four days on Friday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' winning-streak ending loss to the Sabres April 24, 2021 | 12:20 AM
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics took on Kyrie Irving and the Nets.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as short-handed Celtics fall to short-handed Nets April 24, 2021 | 12:05 AM
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts celebrates his two-run home run that also drove in Alex Verdugo (99) during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts blasts one out of Fenway, Red Sox hold on to beat Mariners April 23, 2021 | 11:05 PM
Jayson Tatum shows his frustration in the Celtics' loss to the Nets.
Celtics
Celtics' late comeback not enough to beat the Nets April 23, 2021 | 10:19 PM
Tuukka Rask looks on as the Sabres put on the final touches of their win over the Bruins.
Bruins
Bruins' six-game win streak ends following loss to Sabres April 23, 2021 | 10:07 PM