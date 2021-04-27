Live updates: Patriots reportedly talked with Panthers about trading up to No. 8

The 2021 NFL Draft is mere days away, and the speculation around whether the Patriots will trade their No. 15 overall pick for a quarterback is building.

Here’s the latest pre-draft Patriots news.

Tuesday

Report: Patriots discussed groundwork of trading up to No. 8 with Panthers (2:57 p.m.)

Where there’s smoke, there’s apparently fire.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported earlier this week the Patriots have spoken with teams owning top-10 draft picks about trading up with an eye on a quarterback.

Now, Sports Illustrated NFL writer Albert Breer has revealed the identity of one of those squads: the Carolina Panthers, who hold the No. 8 overall pick.

In a Tuesday mock draft, Breer cited the Panthers as a possible trade partner amid rumors the Patriots have “sniffed around” a move into the top 10, with Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields the presumed target.

“I can say that if Fields is sitting there at No. 8, there are strong ties between New England and Carolina, and some groundwork has been done on what a deal might look like,” he wrote.

Though Breer does not mention what the trade might cost New England, other experts have speculated Bill Belichick should be prepared to part with multiple picks, including a 2022 first-rounder, to trade up.

Breer, however, did not predict a trade-up or a quarterback selection for the Patriots himself, instead mocking Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons to New England at No. 15 overall.

Report: “Strong expectation” 49ers try to trade Jimmy Garoppolo (1:06 p.m.)

Three days before the 49ers likely take a quarterback third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, head coach Kyle Shanahan gave quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s chances of staying on San Francisco’s roster a less-than-ringing endorsement.

Now, CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora reports the 49ers might actively look to trade the 30-year-old signal-caller before or during the NFL Draft.

Very strong expectation among other GM's and throughout the industry that the 49ers will make major effort to move Jimmy Garoppolo before or during the draft. Timing isn't great with 5 QBs about to go in 1st round, but Jimmy G's future there now seen as bleak — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 27, 2021

The Patriots, of course, have actively pursued a Garoppolo trade this offseason, though San Francisco’s initial lack of willingness to deal him made experts believe a trade might not happen until 2022. Since then, however, the 49ers have made it abundantly clear they intend to draft Garoppolo’s replacement with pick No. 3 in the draft.

If that happens, Bill Belichick might stand his best chance of reacquiring the 2014 second-round pick that was once seen as the heir to Tom Brady.

Patriots reportedly dangling Stephon Gilmore (10:26 a.m.)

Multiple sources have reported the Patriots have made calls to top-10 teams about trading up in the draft, ostensibly for a quarterback like Justin Fields or Trey Lance. Doing so could require multiple picks, with some mock drafts suggesting a 2022 first-rounder might be necessary to convince a team like the Lions to move.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini added a new wrinkle to the conversation on Tuesday’s “Get Up” with Mike Greenberg, involving New England’s best defensive player.

“Something to keep in mind — and it’s a small little storyline to keep an eye on — Stephon Gilmore is in the final year of his five-year contract with the New England Patriots. He’s making about $7 million this season,” she said. “The New England Patriots could perhaps deal Stephon Gilmore on draft night as part of a package to move up if they are in the business of getting a quarterback.”

The All-Pro cornerback has been the subject of trade rumors for months heading into the draft, with his contract expiring at the end of the year with no extension seemingly in sight. But his recovery from a quad injury may have dampened his trade market in the weeks heading into the draft.

.@diannaESPN thinks the Patriots could deal Stephon Gilmore in order to move into the top 10 of the NFL draft. "I did speak to a team in the top 10 who told me that they've had calls with New England." pic.twitter.com/ZceNEyGtnn — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 27, 2021