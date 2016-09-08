How to watch NFL games online: A stream-by-stream guide

It's not always going to be easy.

Thursday Night Football sportscasters Bill Cowher, left, and Phil Simms broadcast from the set on the field before an NFL game in 2015. –The Associated Press
By
ANICK JESDANUN
AP,
September 8, 2016

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time, every single NFL game will be streamed live this season. But watching them all won’t be easy.

In general, it’s great that the NFL and its television networks are finally taking this step. Last year, most games televised on CBS weren’t streamed at all.

Things are much simpler this season: All games will be streamed live, regardless of the network. But it’s still tricky to figure out where to find them online, and in many cases you’ll need pricey cable or satellite TV subscriptions to actually watch them.

Advertisement

Here’s a stream-by-stream guide to catching all the online pigskin you can.

___

NETWORK STREAMS

In general, Sunday afternoon games air on CBS and Fox. Sunday night games air on NBC. These games are free if you catch them on TV with an antenna, but to watch any of the networks online, you’ll need to pony up and get a cable or satellite TV subscription. Even then, you’ll be limited to hometown-team games plus a few other contests your local station broadcasts. If you want more games, you’ll need a DirecTV Sunday Ticket subscription.

CBS made a few online games available for free last season and might do so again this year, but most of its games will also require a cable or satellite subscription. The $6-a-month CBS All Access online service isn’t true to its name in this case; it won’t get you the games.

Meanwhile, ESPN owns Mondays, while the NFL Network cable channel televises all Thursday games. You can watch online if you’re already paying for a TV package that carries these channels. But some of the Thursday games will end up on CBS or NBC as well — but to stream those games for free, without a TV package, you need to go to Twitter instead (see below).

Advertisement

The NFL Network is also getting a few weekend games , but not Thursday night’s season opener or anything over the Thanksgiving holiday.

To complicate things even more, most network streams are disabled on phones because of a deal the NFL has with Verizon. If you’re a Verizon customer, you can watch for free on the NFL Mobile app or through Verizon’s go90 service. If not, grab a tablet or a PC, or watch on the big screen with a streaming-TV device like Roku or Apple TV.

___

TWITTER

Twitter will stream 10 Thursday night games live without any device restrictions or sign-in requirements. These are the same games available on either CBS and NBC, not the ones exclusive to the NFL Network. Twitter is expected to provide more details on how to watch closer to the first game on Sept. 15.

___

PLAYSTATION VUE

Sony’s online TV service carries all five networks that show NFL games, but only in a handful of markets. Elsewhere, you’ll be lucky to find even a few of the broadcast networks on Vue. The service costs $35 or $45 a month with the NFL Network, or $30 or $40 without. The higher price applies to seven markets where Vue offers the best selection of broadcast networks.

Regardless of the market, an additional $40 for the season gets you the NFL RedZone, a channel that switches from game to game to show key plays and scoring.

You need a PlayStation or Amazon Fire TV device to sign up. Some games might be available on other devices once you sign up, but none are on phones unless it’s a game that’s exclusive to the NFL Network.

Advertisement

___

SLING TV

This online TV service from satellite provider Dish offers Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network for $40 a month. (You can cut the bill in half by opting for fewer channels.) But you’ll only find Fox and NBC in a handful of markets where the local stations are owned by the networks themselves. The NFL RedZone channel costs $5 a month more. CBS isn’t on Sling at all.

Games are available on a variety of PCs, tablets and streaming-TV devices. Games exclusive to the NFL Network will stream on phones, too.

___

NFL SUNDAY TICKET

This service from satellite provider DirecTV gives you Sunday afternoon games you can’t get on your local TV station, so it typically excludes hometown teams.

It’s intended for DirecTV subscribers who pay an extra fee, although it’s sometimes possible to just buy the online package, which costs $200 for the season. To qualify, you need to show that you can’t get the regular DirecTV service. For example, you might live in an apartment building or at a location where the satellite signal is obstructed. College students can also subscribe for half price.

There are no restrictions on smartphones.

___

AFTER THE GAME

All of the requirements and restrictions only apply to live games. Once a game ends, it’s available for streaming through the NFL Game Pass service, which costs $100 for the season. You can also listen to radio broadcasts live online.

___

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

While all four major broadcast networks will televise some college games, the bulk will be on cable channels, including some for specific football conferences. Online policies vary, but a cable or satellite account is typically required.

Sling TV and Vue offer ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC Sports Network, SEC Network and beIN Sports, some as part of higher tiers. Vue also has Big Ten and Longhorn networks plus Fox channels devoted to college sports, while Sling TV has Campus Insiders and Pac-12. Neither has the CBS Sports Network. Vue also has Comcast Sports; Sling TV will soon.

Some conferences let fans subscribe separately to view games online. College Sports Live, which is owned by CBS, also offers games from more than 50 schools for $10 a month. But these subscriptions typically exclude any game shown on television.

TOPICS: NFL Media
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Basketball coach Derek Kellogg was 155-137 in his nine-year tenure at UMass.
College Sports
UMass fires basketball coach Derek Kellogg March 9, 2017 | 10:23 PM
Patriots receiver Chris Hogan burned Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore for a 53-yard touchdown in October.
New England Patriots
What does the Stephon Gilmore signing mean for the Patriots defense? March 9, 2017 | 10:17 PM
LOUDON, NH - SEPTEMBER 25: Martin Truex Jr, driver of the #78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota, leads the field on a restart during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Bad Boy Off Road 300 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on September 25, 2016 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)
Sports News
NH speedway manager: Don't turn your back on us March 9, 2017 | 9:56 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo walks the field before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
New England Patriots
With yet another draft pick, the Browns are reportedly going after Jimmy Garoppolo March 9, 2017 | 8:40 PM
Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler stands on the sideline near the end of the team's NFL divisional playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
NFL
Signings and moves from the first day of NFL free agency March 9, 2017 | 8:00 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2016, file photo, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) waits on the sideline before an NFL football preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Chicago. The Bears released Cutler on Thursday, March 9, 2017, as the NFL free agent market opened. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
NFL
Bears dump Jay Cutler in latest offseason overhaul March 9, 2017 | 7:10 PM
UConn's Tierney Lawlor dribbles in a Dec. 1, 2016, game against DePaul.
College Sports
UConn's former walk-on is shooting for her fourth title March 9, 2017 | 7:00 PM
Winner US skier Mikaela Shiffrin reacts during the podium ceremony after the Alpine Skiing FIS World Cup Ladies? Alpine combined event on February 26, 2017 in Crans-Montana. / AFP PHOTO / Fabrice COFFRINIFABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images
Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin is closing in on overall title March 9, 2017 | 6:50 PM
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 14: Brock Osweiler #17 of the Houston Texans looks on in the second half against the New England Patriots during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
NFL
Browns acquire quarterback Brock Osweiler from Texans March 9, 2017 | 6:40 PM
Dont’a Hightower has played five seasons in the NFL.
New England Patriots
Titans interested in Hightower, but Patriots want him too March 9, 2017 | 4:55 PM
Duron Harmon had 29 tackles and one interception in 2016.
New England Patriots
Duron Harmon returns to Patriots on four-year deal, reports say March 9, 2017 | 4:47 PM
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry points to Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Boston won,99-86.
Boston Celtics
Watch Steph Curry taunt Jaylen Brown after a 3-point shot March 9, 2017 | 11:09 AM
Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas (4) looks to pass away from Golden State Warriors'Stephen Curry, left, and Zaza Pachulia (27) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Boston Celtics
Observations from the Celtics' emboldening win over the Warriors March 9, 2017 | 11:03 AM
Emmanuel Sanders being covered by cornerback Malcolm Butler.
New England Patriots
Patriots 'considering' trading Malcolm Butler for Brandin Cooks March 9, 2017 | 10:42 AM
Buffalo Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) defends during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
New England Patriots
Patriots reportedly plan to sign CB Stephon Gilmore March 9, 2017 | 10:07 AM
TOPSHOT - Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique (2L) celebrates with Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) beside the rest of their team at the end of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on March 8, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PAU BARRENAPAU BARRENA/AFP/Getty Images
New England Patriots
FC Barcelona star says Patriots helped inspire epic comeback March 9, 2017 | 8:40 AM
DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 13: Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks controls the ball against Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics in the first half at American Airlines Center on February 13, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Sports Q
What if the Celtics had taken Dirk Nowitzki instead of Paul Pierce? March 9, 2017 | 6:51 AM
Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson, center, looks for a shot between Boston Celtics' Amir Johnson, left, and Avery Bradley during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas scores 25, Celtics beat Warriors 99-86 March 9, 2017 | 1:12 AM
BOSTON, MA - MARCH 8: David Krejci #46 of the Boston Bruins reacts after scoring against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at TD Garden on March 8, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Bruins
Bruins score 4 in 1st, beat Red Wings 6-1 March 8, 2017 | 11:56 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady congratulates tight end Martellus Bennett after a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
New England Patriots
Martellus Bennett tweets farewell to Patriots fans March 8, 2017 | 11:19 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2016, file photo, New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall walks off the field after the team's NFL football game against the New England Patriots in East Rutherford, N.J. A person with direct knowledge of the team's decision says the Jets are releasing Marshall, clearing $7.5 million on the salary cap. Marshall is the latest big-name player to be cut by the Jets, who have also parted ways with Darrelle Revis, Nick Mangold, Nick Folk and Breno Giacomini this offseason. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
NFL
Giants sign Brandon Marshall to 2-year contract March 8, 2017 | 10:58 PM
GREENBAY, WI - OCTOBER 20: Quarterback Brian Hoyer #2 of the Chicago Bears passes the ball against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on October 20, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
NFL
49ers agree to deal with former Patriot Brian Hoyer March 8, 2017 | 10:48 PM
2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Men's Marathon - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) of Kenya crosses the finish line to win gold REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
Sports News
Do Nike’s new shoes give runners an unfair advantage? March 8, 2017 | 8:51 PM
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 08: Head coach Jim Boeheim of the Syracuse Orange in action againt the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes during the second round of the ACC Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center on March 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
College Sports
Jim Boeheim disses Greensboro and city jabs back at 'Cuse coach March 8, 2017 | 8:00 PM
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 05: Dwayne Allen #83 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the second quarter against the New York Jets during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 5, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Patriots trade for Colts tight end Dwayne Allen March 8, 2017 | 7:46 PM
Indianapolis Colts tight end Dwayne Allen reacts after scoring on a pass from quarterback Andrew Luck, not pictured, during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New England Patriots
Dwayne Allen takes to Twitter after reports of trade to Pats March 8, 2017 | 7:06 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2016, file photo, New York Mets' Tim Tebow stretches out before batting practice at the team's complex in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The former NFL quarterback struck out twice, grounded into a double play, was hit by a pitch and trapped off first base Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in a spring training exhibition against Boston. Tebow batted eighth as the designated hitter for a split squad of Mets. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Boston Red Sox
Rick Porcello says he initially mistook Tim Tebow for a ball boy March 8, 2017 | 6:39 PM
Dwayne Allen was drafted by the Colts in 2012.
New England Patriots
Looking back on Dwayne Allen's famous Deflategate tweet March 8, 2017 | 6:17 PM
Dwayne Allen has played in 57 games over five seasons for the Colts.
New England Patriots
Patriots trade for tight end Dwayne Allen, report says March 8, 2017 | 4:50 PM
FILE - In a Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016 file photo, Tim Tebow practices his swing during batting practice, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. NY Mets manager Terry Collins said he’d like Tebow to play in spring training games even though the former NFL quarterback has a long ways to go in his transition to baseball. Tebow may be a mainstay in Mets minor league camp, but Collins knows people,especially in Florida, want to see him play. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Boston Red Sox
Watch Rick Porcello strike out Tim Tebow on four pitches March 8, 2017 | 4:01 PM