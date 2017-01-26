Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction lasting memory of last Houston Super Bowl

By
KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP,
January 26, 2017

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Janet Jackson covers her breast as Justin Timberlake holds part of her costume, during the halftime show of Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston on Feb. 1, 2014. —Elise Amendola / AP

HOUSTON (AP) — It’s rare when Tom Brady takes a back seat in a Super Bowl. Janet Jackson managed to make that happen.

Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction is a lasting memory of the last Super Bowl in Houston, overshadowing a thrilling win by the Patriots in 2004 and forever changing how the NFL handles halftime performances.

Jackson baring one of her breasts to a live audience of about 143 million left viewers to sit through several years of halftime shows headlined by mostly aging rockers before the NFL returned to more contemporary acts in 2011.

Lady Gaga will headline this year’s show , giving fans a current superstar expected to wow in a family friendly performance far removed from international scandal the 2004 show in Houston created.

Advertisement

“After the last Super Bowl in Houston was pretty much when we brought the show back in house, to make sure we have a voice in how the show is produced and what it is all about,” said Mark Quenzel, NFL Media’s senior vice president of production and programming. “Everyone has been focused on what specifically happened, but there’s more to it than that.”

That performance was the last produced by MTV before the NFL began producing the show on its own. Justin Timberlake and Jackson performed their hit “Rock Your Body” as the finale. They wrapped up the provocative performance with Timberlake ripping her costume to reveal her right breast, bare except for a nipple shield.

The incident drew CBS a $550,000 fine from the Federal Communications Commission (which was later overturned), sparked an international debate about decency, and landed Jackson in the Guinness Book of World Records as “Most Searched in Internet History.”

Thirteen years later the incident has become ubiquitous in popular culture, being mentioned or parodied on various television shows and in at least a dozen rock and rap songs. Timberlake’s apology was the genesis of the term “wardrobe malfunction,” which was eventually added to Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary.

Advertisement

That performance and its fallout is far from what the NFL aims for, and Quenzel shared the league’s vision for the show.

“Our belief is it is the day family and friends get together to watch the game and that is the environment we want to set for the halftime show and the game,” he said. “It’s to entertain people and to have a great game.”

Picking a halftime performer is not a quick or easy decision. Officials at the league are already looking into who might perform next season.

“The conversations are who are we interested in? What city are we in? What’s available, and potential artists we would want. The process takes months,” Quenzel said.

Once the talks with artists begin, the NFL is very clear on its expectations for the performance.

“We deliver the message of not just what is appropriate and not, but that we believe most of the people want to … hear songs they recognize,” Quenzel said. “The artists also are interested, justifiably, in showing off their new music.”

And with so much on the line, there are plenty of people involved in the decision.

“It really does take a lot of people internally within the NFL, and not just the entertainment (division), but public relations and marketing,” Quenzel said. “And with a lot of people involved, ultimately the decision goes to Roger Goodell.”

Goodell, the 57-year-old NFL commissioner, may seem like an unlikely gatekeeper to deciding about halftime entertainment at the biggest sporting event of the year. But it turns out that he has a great feel for what will work.

Advertisement

“Roger does it really well,” Quenzel said. “Roger would tell you, I think — not to put words in his mouth — that he knows music, but is he an expert? Probably not. But he knows it enough.”

Goodell is very in tune with what will appeal to the masses, some of whom tune in specifically for the halftime show.

“When we’re trying to have 120 million watch the halftime show, he has a really good sense of that,” Quenzel said. “I think he has clear opinions when we present the options and I think he balances those very smartly. He will leave it to the experts as long as he does not have an issue with it. He is involved, but not overbearing.”

After the artist is chosen, the real work begins. The show itself is a culmination of months of preparation and planning. It takes more than 1,000 people to put it on, including the artists, dancers and crew that puts together and takes down the stage.

They have to work in a tight window, with the setup taking 7 1/2 minutes before a 12½-minute show, followed by 6 1/2 minutes to disassemble it. That leaves the field clear before most of the players return to warm up for the second half.

But there’s a certain segment of players that tend to be on the field before everything has been removed.

“The people associated with the game least happy with us are the special teams guys,” Quenzel said. “They come out first to warm up and we usually are going off the field when they come on. We have to be careful with the heavy equipment. We pay a lot of attention that they are not in the same place as we are.”

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner contributed to this report.

TOPICS: NFL New England Patriots Music Celebs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates past Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser (65) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Bruins
NHL fines Brad Marchand $10,000 for tripping January 26, 2017 | 9:10 PM
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Chris Hogan #15 of the New England Patriots reacts after making a reception during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Formerly unknown names key in Patriots' Super Bowl run January 26, 2017 | 9:00 PM
Theresa Oei, a researcher at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, is one of the new Patriots cheerleaders.
New England Patriots
Full-time scientist, part-time Patriots cheerleader January 26, 2017 | 8:41 PM
NBA
Rajon Rondo lashes out at Bulls teammates Wade, Butler in Instagram rant January 26, 2017 | 8:04 PM
Boston, MA 1-25-17: The Celtics Isaiah Thomas brings the crowd out of their seats after he hit a fourth quarter three poiner to put Boston ahead 98-93 on their way to a 120-109 victory. The Boston Celtics hosted the Houston Rockets in a regular season basketball game at the TD Garden. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: himmelsbach topic: Celtics-Rockets
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas named All-Star reserve January 26, 2017 | 7:50 PM
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) walks up court during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
The Knicks reportedly reached out to the Celtics about a Carmelo Anthony trade January 26, 2017 | 5:08 PM
Malcolm Butler during a game against the Rams earlier in 2016 season.
New England Patriots
Malcolm Butler explained his 2012 tweet about Julio Jones January 26, 2017 | 3:58 PM
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots attempts a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
These are the best times to fly to and from the Super Bowl January 26, 2017 | 3:40 PM
David Ortiz
Boston Red Sox
Here's when the Red Sox will retire David Ortiz's number January 26, 2017 | 3:29 PM
Atlanta cornerback Keanu Neal (left) is no Kam Chancellor.
New England Patriots
Falcons have a high-flying offense. But expect Tom Brady to pick apart the defense January 26, 2017 | 9:40 AM
Since getting sliced and diced by Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in 31-24 Sunday night loss on Nov. 13, the Patriots' defense, masterminded by defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, has allowed 13.2 points per game.
New England Patriots
The debate is over. Patriots have a championship defense January 26, 2017 | 9:37 AM
Tennis
Williams sisters, Federer advance to Australian Open finals January 26, 2017 | 8:45 AM
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft speaks at an NFL press conference announcing new measures for the league's personal conduct policy during an owners meeting, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2014, in Irving, Texas. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell looks on at left. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft and Roger Goodell spotted looking chummy January 26, 2017 | 8:40 AM
Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder, left, is congratulated by New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount after hitting a 3-pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The Celtics defeated the Rockets 120-109. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder push Celtics past Rockets January 25, 2017 | 11:30 PM
Isaiah Thomas argue a call with referee Eric Dalen during overtime of Boston's 127-123 loss to the Trail Blazers Saturday.
Boston Celtics
Avery Bradley's absence is hurting Celtics, but they do need a few patches elsewhere January 25, 2017 | 6:14 PM
Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons makes a catch in the third quarter of the NFC Championship Game.
NFL
Falcons holding Julio Jones out of practice with injuries January 25, 2017 | 5:12 PM
Drew Pomeranz labored through just 5.2 innings pitched in the loss.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox sign Drew Pomeranz to $4.45 million contract January 25, 2017 | 5:01 PM
Boxing
Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya suspected of DUI January 25, 2017 | 4:00 PM
New England Patriots
Brady and Moynahan's son has eyes set on a different kind of football January 25, 2017 | 3:34 PM
NFL referee Carl Cheffers will lead the crew of game officials selected to work the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium.
NFL
Meet the NFL's officiating crew for Super Bowl LI January 25, 2017 | 3:26 PM
Media
Brent Musburger is retiring from sportscasting at age 77 January 25, 2017 | 3:09 PM
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell makes his way into the NFL owner's meeting in Charlotte N.C., Tuesday, May 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
New England Patriots
Roger Goodell explained why he wasn't at the Patriots game January 25, 2017 | 2:28 PM
FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 22, 2008 file photo, Jamaica's gold medal winning relay team, Usain Bolt, 2nd right, Michael Frater, right, Asafa Powell, left, and Nesta Carter celebrate after the men's 4x100-meter relay final during the athletics competitions in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Usain Bolt has been stripped of one of his nine Olympic gold medals, Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017, in a doping case involving teammate Nesta Carter. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye, File)
Olympics
Usain Bolt loses 2008 Olympic relay gold medal in teammate's doping case January 25, 2017 | 11:58 AM
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn celebrates a win with GM Thomas Dimitroff against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017.
New England Patriots
5 things Patriots fans might not know about the Falcons January 25, 2017 | 11:34 AM
Representatives of the Boston Celtics and General Electric hold Celtics jerseys with GE's logo affixed to them after a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at GE's headquarters in Boston.
Boston Celtics
Here's what the GE-sponsored Celtics uniform looks like January 25, 2017 | 11:22 AM
Chris Hogan had 180 receiving yards and two touchdown in the AFC Championship Game.
New England Patriots
The Patriots' march to the Super Bowl was spurred by March moves January 25, 2017 | 9:15 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown against the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 17, 2016.
New England Patriots
Patriots will wear white jerseys for Super Bowl LI January 25, 2017 | 9:03 AM
Boston, MA - 1/21/2017 - (4th quarter) Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) walks away while Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens talks with NBA Referee Bill Kennedy, at far left background after Smart was called for a foul late in the fourth quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 22Trail Blazers-Celtics, LOID: 8.3.1350215213.
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart apologizes for bench outburst towards Celtics coaches January 25, 2017 | 7:04 AM
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak roars after his game-winning goal off Detroit Red Wings goalie Jared Coreau during an overtime period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The Bruins defeated the Red Wings 4-3. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak scores late in OT, Bruins beat Red Wings 4-3 January 24, 2017 | 10:36 PM
Boston Celtics
Celtics lose third straight, 123-108 to Wizards January 24, 2017 | 10:04 PM