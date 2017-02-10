Matt Ryan posts a sincere ‘thank you’ video to Falcons fans
Atlanta Falcons fans may not be thrilled with the Super Bowl’s outcome, but quarterback Matt Ryan wants them to know they’re still appreciated.
“Hey everyone, I just want to take a minute to thank you all for the amazing support you guys showed us this season,” the NFL MVP and former Boston College Eagle said in a video he posted to Twitter Thursday. “I know I speak on behalf of all of my teammates when I say we really appreciate it.”
Thank you fans #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/8fgJlNgo1P
— Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) February 9, 2017
Ryan also told fans to make noise for the city’s Hawks, Braves, and United franchises before cheering on the Falcons again next season.
The teams, in turn, thanked him back:
No Matt, thank YOU!#InBrotherhood https://t.co/1VVP6tFK1B
— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 9, 2017
Congrats on an MVP season @M_Ryan02! Can't wait to see you at @SunTrustPark! #InBrotherhood #ChopOn https://t.co/doQKr3iCZ7
— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) February 9, 2017
Thanks for the well wishes and congrats on an outstanding year, Matt. You made us and the city so proud. https://t.co/zqbFOvlzfL
— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) February 10, 2017
The quarterback posted a similar message to fans the day after his team’s 34-28 overtime loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51: