Matt Ryan posts a sincere ‘thank you’ video to Falcons fans

Atlanta Falcons fans may not be thrilled with the Super Bowl’s outcome, but quarterback Matt Ryan wants them to know they’re still appreciated.

“Hey everyone, I just want to take a minute to thank you all for the amazing support you guys showed us this season,” the NFL MVP and former Boston College Eagle said in a video he posted to Twitter Thursday. “I know I speak on behalf of all of my teammates when I say we really appreciate it.”

Ryan also told fans to make noise for the city’s Hawks, Braves, and United franchises before cheering on the Falcons again next season.

The teams, in turn, thanked him back:

Thanks for the well wishes and congrats on an outstanding year, Matt. You made us and the city so proud. https://t.co/zqbFOvlzfL — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) February 10, 2017

The quarterback posted a similar message to fans the day after his team’s 34-28 overtime loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51:

We came up short last night and my heart hurts for you Atlanta. Hats off to New England they played a heck of a game. We will adapt, we will over come, we will #RiseUp again. A photo posted by Matt Ryan (@ryan_matt02) on Feb 6, 2017 at 1:34pm PST