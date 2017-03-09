Signings and moves from the first day of NFL free agency

By
BARRY WILNER
AP,
March 9, 2017

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Brock Osweiler passes the ball in the Texans-Patriots January 14 playoff game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. —Rob Carr / Getty Images

Everyone expected a free agency flurry when the NFL’s year began on Thursday. Predicting what happened with Brock Osweiler was beyond anyone’s projections.

One year after signing a four-year deal with Houston, then losing the starting job to Tom Savage late in the season before returning and winning a playoff game, Osweiler is headed to Cleveland . The Texans basically took whatever deal they could get to rid themselves of a $16 million payout to the quarterback in 2017. The Browns and Texans are also swapping fourth- and sixth-round picks in 2017, and Cleveland gets a 2018 second-rounder.

Far more predictable was Chicago releasing Jay Cutler, who had no guaranteed money left on his contract. Cutler led the Bears to the 2010 NFC championship game, but otherwise struggled in Chicago.

Advertisement

“His ability, toughness, and intelligence were on daily display at Halas Hall and Soldier Field. He had an extraordinary impact off the field, doing things for people, especially kids, without expecting or wanting any recognition,” Chairman George McCaskey said. “I was and am a big fan of his.”

Yet another QB soon to be on the move, the Cowboys’ Tony Romo teasingly told fans in a tweeted video: “Hey everyone. I just wanted to come to tell you it’s been a crazy 48 hours here. Me and my family felt the outpouring of support and love from all of you. It’s been overwhelming and it doesn’t go unnoticed. I want to say thank you and we have a lot of think about going forward but we’ll see what happens. Until then I’m just going to keep listening to Bob Dylan.”

Romo could be headed to East Texas to replace Osweiler now that the Texans have room to pay him. Whether Dallas releases its longtime quarterback or works out a trade will soon be known.

As for the Texans-Browns stunner, it’s possible Cleveland, which owns the top pick in April’s draft, will be moving Osweiler, too. But the Browns had plenty of cap room to absorb the financial hit and load up with more draft picks.

Advertisement

Two players Cleveland added who will be staying are Kevin Zeitler, late of division rival Cincinnati, and Joel Bitonio, who got a five-year extension. So much for the Browns’ needs at guard.

Among the busiest teams were the Buccaneers and Eagles, each getting a dangerous receiver for its young passer.

Tampa Bay brought in DeSean Jackson to team with Mike Evans as targets for Jameis Winston.

Jackson is one of five players since the 1970 merger with 26 or more career touchdowns of 50-plus yards. Only Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (23) has more than Jackson’s 22 touchdowns of 60-plus yards.

“DeSean is exactly the type of dynamic playmaker we have been targeting for our offense,” said Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter. “DeSean brings a veteran presence and a big-play mentality that fits in perfectly with our offensive philosophy. He is a tough-minded competitor who has the game-breaking speed and pass-catching ability that stretches the defense and creates matchup problems.”

The Buccaneers also added defensive tackle Chris Baker, late of Washington.

Philadelphia got perhaps the most covered wideout available in Alshon Jeffery, who left Chicago, and also agreed to terms with Torrey Smith, who was cut by San Francisco. Carson Wentz now has two more downfield threats than he did in his rookie season.

Philly also grabbed guard Chance Warmack and released DE Connor Barwin.

Elsewhere:

—Miami finalized a trade of guard Branden Albert to Jacksonville for tight end Julius Thomas, then added TE Anthony Fasano. The Dolphins kept outstanding safety Reshad Jones, who got a $60 million, five-year contract extension.

Advertisement

—Jacksonville bolstered its defense when it agreed to terms with Houston cornerback A.J. Bouye , Arizona defensive end Calais Campbell and Dallas safety Barry Church on deals totaling more than $150 million.

The 25-year-old Bouye agreed to a five-year deal worth $67.5 million, with $26 million guaranteed. Bouye was considered the top cornerback on the market and will start opposite budding star Jalen Ramsey.

The 30-year-old Campbell had 501 tackles, eight forced fumbles and three interceptions in nine seasons with the Cardinals. He also missed just six games.

Also, they re-signed WR Bryan Walters and released DT Sen’Derrick Marks.

—The Jets made cornerback Darrelle Revis’ release official. Revis, 31, had been scheduled to make $15 million, including a $2 million roster bonus, this season. The Jets still owe him $6 million as part of the $39 million in guarantees in the five-year, $70 million deal he signed in 2015.

He’s now free to sign elsewhere — but he’ll have to find a team willing to bring him in despite being a shell of his former shutdown self. Revis is also facing four felony counts, including aggravated assault and other charges alleging he was in a fight with two men on Feb. 12 in Pittsburgh. A pre-trial hearing will be held on March 15.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

TOPICS: NFL New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2016, file photo, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) waits on the sideline before an NFL football preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Chicago. The Bears released Cutler on Thursday, March 9, 2017, as the NFL free agent market opened. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
NFL
Bears dump Jay Cutler in latest offseason overhaul March 9, 2017 | 7:10 PM
UConn's Tierney Lawlor dribbles in a Dec. 1, 2016, game against DePaul.
College Sports
UConn's former walk-on is shooting for her fourth title March 9, 2017 | 7:00 PM
Winner US skier Mikaela Shiffrin reacts during the podium ceremony after the Alpine Skiing FIS World Cup Ladies? Alpine combined event on February 26, 2017 in Crans-Montana. / AFP PHOTO / Fabrice COFFRINIFABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images
Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin is closing in on overall title March 9, 2017 | 6:50 PM
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 14: Brock Osweiler #17 of the Houston Texans looks on in the second half against the New England Patriots during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
NFL
Browns acquire quarterback Brock Osweiler from Texans March 9, 2017 | 6:40 PM
Dont’a Hightower has played five seasons in the NFL.
New England Patriots
Titans interested in Hightower, but Patriots want him too March 9, 2017 | 4:55 PM
Duron Harmon had 29 tackles and one interception in 2016.
New England Patriots
Duron Harmon returns to Patriots on four-year deal, reports say March 9, 2017 | 4:47 PM
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry points to Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Boston won,99-86.
Boston Celtics
Watch Steph Curry taunt Jaylen Brown after a 3-point shot March 9, 2017 | 11:09 AM
Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas (4) looks to pass away from Golden State Warriors'Stephen Curry, left, and Zaza Pachulia (27) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Boston Celtics
Observations from the Celtics' emboldening win over the Warriors March 9, 2017 | 11:03 AM
Emmanuel Sanders being covered by cornerback Malcolm Butler.
New England Patriots
Patriots 'considering' trading Malcolm Butler for Brandin Cooks March 9, 2017 | 10:42 AM
Buffalo Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) defends during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
New England Patriots
Patriots reportedly plan to sign CB Stephon Gilmore March 9, 2017 | 10:07 AM
TOPSHOT - Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique (2L) celebrates with Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) beside the rest of their team at the end of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on March 8, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PAU BARRENAPAU BARRENA/AFP/Getty Images
New England Patriots
FC Barcelona star says Patriots helped inspire epic comeback March 9, 2017 | 8:40 AM
DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 13: Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks controls the ball against Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics in the first half at American Airlines Center on February 13, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Sports Q
What if the Celtics had taken Dirk Nowitzki instead of Paul Pierce? March 9, 2017 | 6:51 AM
Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson, center, looks for a shot between Boston Celtics' Amir Johnson, left, and Avery Bradley during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas scores 25, Celtics beat Warriors 99-86 March 9, 2017 | 1:12 AM
BOSTON, MA - MARCH 8: David Krejci #46 of the Boston Bruins reacts after scoring against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at TD Garden on March 8, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Bruins
Bruins score 4 in 1st, beat Red Wings 6-1 March 8, 2017 | 11:56 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady congratulates tight end Martellus Bennett after a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
New England Patriots
Martellus Bennett tweets farewell to Patriots fans March 8, 2017 | 11:19 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2016, file photo, New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall walks off the field after the team's NFL football game against the New England Patriots in East Rutherford, N.J. A person with direct knowledge of the team's decision says the Jets are releasing Marshall, clearing $7.5 million on the salary cap. Marshall is the latest big-name player to be cut by the Jets, who have also parted ways with Darrelle Revis, Nick Mangold, Nick Folk and Breno Giacomini this offseason. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
NFL
Giants sign Brandon Marshall to 2-year contract March 8, 2017 | 10:58 PM
GREENBAY, WI - OCTOBER 20: Quarterback Brian Hoyer #2 of the Chicago Bears passes the ball against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on October 20, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
NFL
49ers agree to deal with former Patriot Brian Hoyer March 8, 2017 | 10:48 PM
2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Men's Marathon - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) of Kenya crosses the finish line to win gold REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
Sports News
Do Nike’s new shoes give runners an unfair advantage? March 8, 2017 | 8:51 PM
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 08: Head coach Jim Boeheim of the Syracuse Orange in action againt the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes during the second round of the ACC Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center on March 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
College Sports
Jim Boeheim disses Greensboro and city jabs back at 'Cuse coach March 8, 2017 | 8:00 PM
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 05: Dwayne Allen #83 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the second quarter against the New York Jets during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 5, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Patriots trade for Colts tight end Dwayne Allen March 8, 2017 | 7:46 PM
Indianapolis Colts tight end Dwayne Allen reacts after scoring on a pass from quarterback Andrew Luck, not pictured, during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New England Patriots
Dwayne Allen takes to Twitter after reports of trade to Pats March 8, 2017 | 7:06 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2016, file photo, New York Mets' Tim Tebow stretches out before batting practice at the team's complex in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The former NFL quarterback struck out twice, grounded into a double play, was hit by a pitch and trapped off first base Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in a spring training exhibition against Boston. Tebow batted eighth as the designated hitter for a split squad of Mets. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Boston Red Sox
Rick Porcello says he initially mistook Tim Tebow for a ball boy March 8, 2017 | 6:39 PM
Dwayne Allen was drafted by the Colts in 2012.
New England Patriots
Looking back on Dwayne Allen's famous Deflategate tweet March 8, 2017 | 6:17 PM
Dwayne Allen has played in 57 games over five seasons for the Colts.
New England Patriots
Patriots trade for tight end Dwayne Allen, report says March 8, 2017 | 4:50 PM
FILE - In a Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016 file photo, Tim Tebow practices his swing during batting practice, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. NY Mets manager Terry Collins said he’d like Tebow to play in spring training games even though the former NFL quarterback has a long ways to go in his transition to baseball. Tebow may be a mainstay in Mets minor league camp, but Collins knows people,especially in Florida, want to see him play. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Boston Red Sox
Watch Rick Porcello strike out Tim Tebow on four pitches March 8, 2017 | 4:01 PM
epa05776838 New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (C) celebrates during the victory parade through the streets of Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 07 February 2017. The New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on 05 February 2017. EPA/CJ GUNTHER
New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski goes berserk in rehab workout video March 8, 2017 | 3:05 PM
Sarah Hendrickson launches off of the Nansen Ski Jump in New Hampshire (2017).
Skiing
Watch Olympian Sarah Hendrickson hit NH's restored 'sleeping giant' ski jump March 8, 2017 | 12:37 PM
Al Horford receives high-fives from Celtics teammates after scoring a crucial three-point basket late in the fourth quarter against the 76ers on Jan. 6, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Celtics
Celtics player power rankings: Al Horford's absence shows his value March 8, 2017 | 12:23 PM
FBI director James B. Comey talking with guests after speaking at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the FBI's new facility in Chelsea, Massachusetts.
New England Patriots
FBI director makes Patriots joke in addressing 'controversial' issue during Boston visit March 8, 2017 | 11:22 AM
Former NFL quarterback and New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow works during a spring training baseball practice Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox will get firsthand look at the Tim Tebow show March 8, 2017 | 10:05 AM