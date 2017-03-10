Jabaal Sheard signs three-year deal with Colts
The Patriots traded for Jabaal Sheard’s replacement on Friday, swinging a deal for Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy. About an hour later, Sheard found his new home, signing a three-year deal with Indianapolis, a league source confirmed to the Globe.
The deal is reportedly worth $25 million, with $10 million in the first year.
Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.
Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.
Advertisement
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.