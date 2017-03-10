Jabaal Sheard signs three-year deal with Colts

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Patriots traded for Jabaal Sheard’s replacement on Friday, swinging a deal for Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy. About an hour later, Sheard found his new home, signing a three-year deal with Indianapolis, a league source confirmed to the Globe.

The deal is reportedly worth $25 million, with $10 million in the first year.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.