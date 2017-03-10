Jabaal Sheard signs with Colts

New England Patriots' Jabaal Sheard during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
‘‘His size and speed are the conduit to his pass rushing ability as he creates matchup difficulties for opponents,’’ Indy general manager Chris Ballard said in a statement. –Winslow Townson / AP
By
The Associated Press
March 10, 2017

The Indianapolis Colts have added another free agent linebacker, signing Jabaal Sheard from the New England Patriots.

Sheard joins John Simon, who signed with Indy earlier Friday, and Barkevious Mingo, the No. 6 overall pick in 2013. Mingo signed with the Colts Thursday after spending last season with the Patriots.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Sheard had 260 tackles, 36 sacks and 11 forced fumbles in his six-year career, which began in Cleveland. A year ago, he had 33 tackles and five sacks in 15 games for the Super Bowl champs.

‘‘His size and speed are the conduit to his pass rushing ability as he creates matchup difficulties for opponents,’’ Indy general manager Chris Ballard said in a statement.

‘‘Jabaal is equally talented against the run and in pass coverage. His addition provides a good player for our defense and we’re excited to have him as a member of the Colts.’’

— Michael Marot reporting in Indianapolis.

TOPICS: NFL New England Patriots
