Martellus Bennett signs with Packers

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Green Bay Packers have signed tight end Martellus Bennett.

The team announced the news on Twitter on Friday evening. The addition of Bennett means that the Packers are likely cutting ties with last year’s starter Jared Cook.

Bennett, who turned 30 on Friday, was a sidekick to Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski last season in New England, helping win a Super Bowl. In his one season as a Patriot, he had 55 receptions for 701 yards and seven touchdowns.

@packers happy birthday me. Lol A post shared by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on Mar 10, 2017 at 3:25pm PST