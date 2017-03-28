Eagles sign Chris Long to two-year contract

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Chris Long #95 of the New England Patriots reacts during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Chris Long, during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI. –Patrick Smith / Getty Images
AP,
March 28, 2017

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles agreed Tuesday to terms on a two-year contract with defensive end Chris Long, who won a Super Bowl last season with New England.

A No. 2 overall draft pick by the Rams in 2008, Long spent eight seasons with St. Louis before he joined the Patriots in 2016.

Long has 342 tackles, 58 1/2 sacks, nine forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries in 130 games.

He had four sacks and 10 quarterback hits in 16 games for New England and was an integral part of a defense that allowed an NFL-low 250 points.

Later Tuesday, the Eagles agreed to terms on a one-year contract with cornerback Patrick Robinson.

Originally a first-round pick (32nd overall) of the Saints in the 2010 draft, Robinson has played in 81 regular-season games with 49 starts and has 260 tackles, 10 interceptions, 59 passes defensed and three forced fumbles. He spent his first five years in the NFL in New Orleans before playing for San Diego in 2015 and Indianapolis last year.

TOPICS: NFL New England Patriots
