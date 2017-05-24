Patriots fans aren’t the only ones to troll the Falcons with 28-3 jokes
New England Patriots fans love reminding the Atlanta Falcons of their 28-3 blown lead in Super Bowl LI, but it turns out they aren’t the only ones with jokes.
On Monday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers posted a tweet advertising their team-branded fidget spinners — a newly trending stress-relieving gadget.
These are going FAST! Check out the official #Buccaneers Fidget Spinner at our online store!
SHOP NOW: https://t.co/dp3Q13TNhL pic.twitter.com/RS2eoAKjFg
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) May 22, 2017
As a fellow NFC South team, the Falcons decided to engage in some friendly banter with their division foe, asking if the Bucs were “nervous about something.”
@TBBuccaneers Are you nervous about something? pic.twitter.com/i6S4ExDCLF
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 22, 2017
To which the Bucs responded, “We ain’t worried ’bout nothing!” along with a photo of cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III and quarterback Jameis Winston, who happen to wear numbers 28 and 3, respectively.
@AtlantaFalcons We ain't worried 'bout nothing! pic.twitter.com/7rIpy9gxtE
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) May 22, 2017