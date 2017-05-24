Patriots fans aren’t the only ones to troll the Falcons with 28-3 jokes

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

New England Patriots fans love reminding the Atlanta Falcons of their 28-3 blown lead in Super Bowl LI, but it turns out they aren’t the only ones with jokes.

On Monday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers posted a tweet advertising their team-branded fidget spinners — a newly trending stress-relieving gadget.

These are going FAST! Check out the official #Buccaneers Fidget Spinner at our online store! SHOP NOW: https://t.co/dp3Q13TNhL pic.twitter.com/RS2eoAKjFg — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) May 22, 2017

As a fellow NFC South team, the Falcons decided to engage in some friendly banter with their division foe, asking if the Bucs were “nervous about something.”

To which the Bucs responded, “We ain’t worried ’bout nothing!” along with a photo of cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III and quarterback Jameis Winston, who happen to wear numbers 28 and 3, respectively.