Brighton man arrested during melee at Giants-49ers game

Call it unnecessary roughness.

A trip out west to cheer on the New York Giants ended badly on Sunday for a Brighton man who allegedly fought officers’ attempts to boot him from Levi’s Stadium — where the San Francisco 49ers defeated his favorite team — and tumbled onto the field before being Tasered and booked.

An intoxicated Patrick W. Flynn, 29, had been warned earlier in the game to tone down his behavior and later resisted officers who tried to escort him from the venue, said Santa Clara police Captain Wahid Kazem.