FROM

Brighton man arrested during melee at Giants-49ers game

By
6:06 PM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Call it unnecessary roughness.

A trip out west to cheer on the New York Giants ended badly on Sunday for a Brighton man who allegedly fought officers’ attempts to boot him from Levi’s Stadium — where the San Francisco 49ers defeated his favorite team — and tumbled onto the field before being Tasered and booked.

An intoxicated Patrick W. Flynn, 29, had been warned earlier in the game to tone down his behavior and later resisted officers who tried to escort him from the venue, said Santa Clara police Captain Wahid Kazem.

Advertisement

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Get a 2-week free trial.

TOPICS: NFL Local News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Mike Pence Indianapolis Colts
NFL
Mike Pence's short trip to Colts game cost Indianapolis police $14K November 14, 2017 | 4:18 PM
Jacoby Brissett Indianapolis Colts
NFL
NFL: Increase in self-reported concussions 'a positive development' November 14, 2017 | 4:12 PM
Martellus Bennett New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Martellus Bennett: 'I don't even know if I went through the seven stages of grief yet' November 14, 2017 | 3:51 PM
Charlie McAvoy on Oct. 14, 2017.
Boston Bruins
Dressing multiple rookies can make life hard for the Bruins November 14, 2017 | 2:08 PM
Arthur Fist
Boston Celtics
Was LeBron's 'Arthur fist' meme about Kyrie Irving? November 14, 2017 | 1:57 PM
kyrie irving injury
Boston Celtics
Celtics' Irving says he plans to play at Nets, wear mask November 14, 2017 | 12:42 PM
Rob Gronkowski before the Patriots-Broncos matchup on Sunday night in Nov., 2017.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick reiterates need for better goal line cameras after Gronkowski call November 14, 2017 | 9:53 AM
Jayson Tatum Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's friendship has a very relatable problem November 14, 2017 | 8:15 AM
Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Italy and Sweden, on November 13, 2017 at the San Siro stadium in Milan.
Soccer
'A national shame': Local papers react harshly to Italian World Cup failure November 14, 2017 | 7:40 AM
Bobby Doerr during Red Sox Spring Training in Winter Haven, FL on Feb. 27, 1967.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox great Doerr dies at 99 November 14, 2017 | 7:37 AM
Giancarlo Stanton Miami Marlins
Boston Red Sox
5 players the Red Sox are rumored to be pursuing at the MLB GM meetings November 14, 2017 | 7:08 AM
UCLA NCAA college basketball players, Liangelo Ball, left, and Cody Riley.
College Sports
Trump hopes swift return of UCLA players detained in China November 14, 2017 | 4:56 AM
Cody Bellinger Aaron Judge
MLB
Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger unanimously named Rookies of the Year November 13, 2017 | 11:06 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) cheers Patriots fans as he leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver. The Patriots won 41-16. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
New England Patriots
Patriots stay on road to prepare for game in Mexico City November 13, 2017 | 8:56 PM
Kyrie Irving
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving has played with a face mask before. Here's how it went. November 13, 2017 | 7:28 PM
Danny Ainge Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge's unheralded moves are paying off, too November 13, 2017 | 6:47 PM
Roger Goodell Jerry Jones
NFL
NFL could punish Jerry Jones for trying to stop Roger Goodell's deal November 13, 2017 | 4:44 PM
Robert Kraft Jerry Jones NFL
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft reportedly advised Jerry Jones against threatening Roger Goodell's deal November 13, 2017 | 3:41 PM
Tom Brady celebrates a 4th-quarter touchdown with running back James White.
Sports Q
Who is the best third-down back in Patriots history? November 13, 2017 | 3:29 PM
Martellus Bennett New England Patriots
New England Patriots
What you need to know about Martellus Bennett's contentious return to New England November 13, 2017 | 2:56 PM
Colin Kaepernick in December, 2016.
Sports News
Colin Kaepernick named GQ magazine's citizen of the year November 13, 2017 | 11:50 AM
Sports News
Sports betting isn't legal, but firms are jockeying already November 13, 2017 | 10:48 AM
New England Patriots
Tom Brady on Colin Kaepernick: 'He's a damn good quarterback' November 13, 2017 | 10:02 AM
Denver CO 11/10/17 New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski turns up field after a reception with pursuit from Denver Broncos Brandon Marshall during first half action at Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium . (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter:
New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski insists he caught a touchdown against the Broncos November 13, 2017 | 9:46 AM
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe stands during the the National Anthem.
NFL
Broncos' Wolfe admits 'nobody respects us' November 13, 2017 | 9:27 AM
Red Sox player Mookie Betts at the 2015 PBA World Series of Bowling in Reno, Nev.. (Courtesy Professional Bowlers Association)
Boston Red Sox
Watch Mookie Betts nail strike after strike for a perfect game at the World Series of Bowling November 13, 2017 | 8:25 AM
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 12: Tight end Dwayne Allen #83 of the New England Patriots catches a pass before scoring a second quarter touchdown under coverage by outside linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 12, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 41-16 win over the Broncos November 13, 2017 | 12:53 AM
Martellus Bennett of the New England Patriots walks off the field after a 41-16 win over the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 12, 2017 in Denver, Colorado.
New England Patriots
What the Patriots had to say about Martellus Bennett's return November 13, 2017 | 12:44 AM
Rob Gronkowski carries the ball against the Broncos Sunday night.
New England Patriots
The Patriots broke the Broncos and have no reason to fear them anymore November 13, 2017 | 12:17 AM
Dion Lewis runs back a kick-off for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.
New England Patriots
4 plays that highlighted the Patriots' special teams dominance November 13, 2017 | 12:04 AM