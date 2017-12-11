Steelers wrap up AFC North title, set up showdown with Patriots

Antonio Brown Pittsburgh Steelers
Antonio Brown celebrates a 39-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. The Steelers won the clinched the AFC North Championship with the win. –AP Photo/Don Wright
By
WILL GRAVES
AP,
3:51 AM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger’s record-setting day finished with a carry just as valuable as any of the franchise-record 66 passes he threw.

As the Pittsburgh Steelers poured onto the Heinz Field turf to celebrate a frantic 39-38 victory over Baltimore that wrapped up their third AFC North title in four years, Roethlisberger grabbed the familiar No. 50 jersey of injured linebacker Ryan Shazier and joined in the party.

An emotionally draining week for the Steelers ended with Shazier recovering from spinal surgery in a nearby hospital but still very much in the middle of things. Just like always.

“We love our brother,” Roethlisberger said. “We wanted to get this one for him, and I’m glad we did.”

Advertisement

Barely.

The Steelers (11-2) blew an early 14-point lead and found themselves trailing by 11 going into the fourth before exploding for 19 points over the final 15 minutes, the last three coming on Chris Boswell’s 46-yard field goal with 42 seconds left.

“I think championship teams find ways to win,” Roethlisberger said.

Having an offense that is starting to peak after a sleepy start certainly helps. Roethlisberger threw for 506 yards and two scores to become the first player in NFL history to go over 500 yards passing three times in his career. Antonio Brown caught 11 passes for 213 yards to fuel an MVP candidacy that no longer feels so far-fetched, including gains of 57 and 34 yards in the fourth to spark Pittsburgh’s comeback and running back Le’Veon Bell finished with 125 total yards and three scores.

“It’s an amazing feeling, especially for Ryan Shazier,” Brown said. “One of our brothers couldn’t be out here today. Obviously, he is watching.”

Shazier suffered his injury in the first quarter of a victory over Cincinnati last Monday. He underwent surgery on Wednesday and Roethlisberger visited him on Thursday.

“When you walk in and see him and see the smile and give him a hug, it really has taken that weight off and let us breathe a little easier,” Roethlisberger said.

Advertisement

The Steelers have done their best to let Shazier know is very much a part of their run. Linebacker James Harrison borrowed a page from Shazier’s pregame routine and warmed up shirtless even with the temperature hovering around freezing. Shazier’s helmet and jersey spent the game on the bench and several Steelers wore cleats with a special design featuring Shazier’s face and the popular #Shalieve hashtag.

“It was very emotional,” linebacker Arthur Moats said. “Any time you can bring something to him that brings him some type of joy, some type of happiness, that’s good. At the end of the day we’re just trying to make sure he’s good.”

Ravens rocked

Baltimore (7-6) meanwhile, saw its surge back to contention blunted after its defense spent the fourth quarter fruitlessly chasing Brown from one side of the field to the other.

“This is going to sting for a while,” Ravens safety Eric Weddle said. “Especially the guys on defense because we care so much and we hold ourselves to a high standard.”

The Ravens certainly didn’t meet it after giving up 545 yards to the Steelers. Pittsburgh scored on its last four possessions. It’s not like the Steelers were taking advantage of a short field. All eight of their scoring drives went at least 50 yards, including two of 80 or more.

“I think in the fourth quarter the defense dropped the ball tonight,” linebacker Terrell Suggs said. “That’s kind of been our thing all year, consistency.”

Super showdown

Advertisement

The win sets up the AFC game of the year next Sunday when Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots visit. New England beat the Steelers twice last season, including a lopsided 36-17 blowout in the AFC title game.

“We’re going to give respect where respect is due now,” Pittsburgh center Maurkice Pouncey said. “But they’re not Superman. They lost this season, right?”

All-around effort

Brown, Bell and Roethlisberger hardly did it alone. Boswell has hit four game-winning field goals in the final minute in four of Pittsburgh’s past five games. Tight ends Jessie James and Vance McDonald combined for 14 receptions for 149 yards. Even fullback Roosevelt Nix got in on the act, scoring his first career touchdown on a 1-yard reception in which he basically pulled the ball off Baltimore safety Tony Jefferson’s chest as they tussled in the end zone.

“AB is gonna do what he do, I’m going to do what I do, Ben’s gonna do what he do,” Bell said. “But it’s the guys who don’t get the credit always that are the ones making the plays.”

Up next

Baltimore: Needs to win out if it wants to reach the postseason. The good news? Their final three opponents are a combined 8-34, including the 0-13 Cleveland Browns, who the Ravens visit next Sunday.

Pittsburgh: The Steelers have beaten Brady at Heinz Field just once in his career, a victory in the 2011 regular season.

TOPICS: NFL New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Steven Wright Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox pitcher arrested for domestic assault December 11, 2017 | 8:04 AM
Bill Steve Belichick
New England Patriots
5 things we learned about Bill Belichick's family from 'The Belichick Legacy' December 11, 2017 | 7:37 AM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Could this be a trap game for the Patriots? December 11, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles
NFL
Doctors believe Carson Wentz tore ACL, out for year December 11, 2017 | 2:45 AM
Boston Celtics forward Al Horford drives to the hoop against the Detroit Pistons.
Boston Celtics
Celtics get revenge against the Pistons December 10, 2017 | 6:31 PM
NFL
McCoy scores to seal Bills' 13-7 OT win over Colts December 10, 2017 | 4:47 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo passing against the Texans.
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo leads 49ers to 26-16 win over Texans December 10, 2017 | 4:43 PM
Tom Savage of the Houston Texans is hit by Elvis Dumervil of the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
Taylor Twellman was not happy about an NFL player returning after injury December 10, 2017 | 4:43 PM
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri, right, misses a field goal during the first half in Buffalo's blizzard.
NFL
The Patriots missed playing in a Buffalo snow storm by a week, but Adam Vinatieri did not December 10, 2017 | 3:02 PM
In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase speaks during a post game news conference following an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Miami Gardens, Fla. New England plays at Miami on Monday night, Dec. 11.
New England Patriots
Dolphins' Gase seeks breakthrough win against Patriots December 10, 2017 | 12:47 PM
In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Miami Gardens, Fla. New England plays at Miami on Monday night, Dec. 11. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
New England Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about this week's Patriots-Dolphins game December 10, 2017 | 10:07 AM
Giancarlo Stanton
Boston Red Sox
Giancarlo Stanton deal is one more reason to hate the Yankees December 10, 2017 | 8:24 AM
The Bruins celebrate a goal against the Islanders.
Boston Bruins
Goals by Marchand, DeBrusk lead Bruins past Islanders 3-1 December 9, 2017 | 11:45 PM
Sports News
Angels welcome Ohtani, plot course for 2-way Japanese star December 9, 2017 | 9:59 PM
Toronto FC players celebrate a goal by midfielder Victor Vazquez (obscured) in stoppage time against the Seattle Sounders.
Soccer
Toronto beats Seattle 2-0 to win first MLS Cup title December 9, 2017 | 9:37 PM
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, winner of the Heisman Trophy, kisses the trophy Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in New York.
College Sports
Baker Mayfield wins Heisman Trophy in landslide December 9, 2017 | 9:03 PM
Sports News
Field goal try wide on final play, Army holds off Navy 14-13 December 9, 2017 | 8:40 PM
Boston College wins
College Sports
These photos of BC fans celebrating their Duke upset are pure joy December 9, 2017 | 4:26 PM
Chestnut Hill, MA - 12/09/2017 - (2nd Half) Boston College Eagles guard Ky Bowman (0) had the rebound as time ran out on Duke as it was upset 89-84 by BC. BC hosts No. 1 Duke in ACC basketball game at Conte Forum. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Julian Benbow, Topic: 10Duke-BC basketball, LOID: 8.4.299977544.
College Sports
Watch BC students storm the court after beating top-ranked Duke December 9, 2017 | 4:04 PM
Boston College's Nik Popovic, center left, and Duke's Wendell Carter Jr, center right, chase a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boston, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
College Sports
BC basketball upsets No. 1 Duke December 9, 2017 | 2:16 PM
Maine freshman Eduard Tralmaks scored an impressive goal Friday against Quinnipiac.
College Sports
A Maine hockey player's goal is garnering international attention December 9, 2017 | 9:24 AM
Celtics bench reaction to Jaylen Brown dunk
Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown's impressive putback dunk drew a priceless reaction from the Celtics bench December 9, 2017 | 8:29 AM
Adam Gase Bill Belichick
NFL
In his young career, Adam Gase follows Bill Belichick's style December 9, 2017 | 5:00 AM
College Sports
Heisman favorite Baker Mayfield is an unconventional NFL prospect December 9, 2017 | 4:21 AM
San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili (20) shoots over Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) for the winning shot in the final seconds during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 105-102. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Boston Celtics
Aldridge, Ginobili rescue Spurs against Celtics, 105-102 December 9, 2017 | 12:09 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Patriots won 23-3. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)
New England Patriots
Tom Brady still feels bad about outburst with Josh McDaniels December 9, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward watches the Boston Celtics take on the San Antonio Spurs. At left is his trainer Jason Smeathers.
Boston Celtics
A night out with Gordon Hayward, discussing his recovery, his team, and his eventual return December 9, 2017 | 12:00 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2015, file photo, Japan's starter Shohei Ohtani pitches against South Korea during the first inning of their semifinal game at the Premier12 world baseball tournament at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.Japanese star Shohei Ohtani is bringing his arm and bat to the Los Angeles Angels, pairing him with two-time MVP Mike Trout. Ohtani's agent put out a statement Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, saying the prized two-way player had decided to sign with the Angels, a surprise winner over Seattle, Texas and several other teams. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)
MLB
Shohei Ohtani chooses the LA Angels December 8, 2017 | 7:46 PM
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh gestures to referee Terry McAuley.
New England Patriots
What the Dolphins are saying about the Patriots this week December 8, 2017 | 5:11 PM
FILE - In this April 10, 2016, file photo, United States' Hope Solo waits for the team's international friendly soccer match against Colombia in Chester, Pa. Former national team goalkeeper Solo says she’s running for president of U.S. Soccer. Solo made the announcement Thursday night, Dec. 7, 2017, on Facebook. It comes less than a week after current U.S. Soccer Federation President Sunil Gulati said he will not seek a fourth term. His decision came in the wake of the October failure of the U.S. men's team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
Soccer
Hope Solo announces candidacy for president of US Soccer on Facebook December 8, 2017 | 2:10 PM