Jaguars beat Bills 10-3 in ugly, sometimes unwatchable game

The Bills are going home after a loss at Jacksonville.
The Bills are going home after a loss at Jacksonville. –AP
By
The Associated Press
6:48 PM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Blake Bortles never had a game like this.

Not in college. Not in high school. Not in peewee football. Not even in the backyard against family and friends.

Bortles put together one decent drive all day, doing as much with his legs as his arm, and the defensive-minded Jacksonville Jaguars eked out an ugly and sometimes unwatchable 10-3 victory against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC wild-card game Sunday.

Bortles became the second starting quarterback in the past 25 years to win a playoff game with more rushing yards (88) than passing (87). Atlanta’s Michael Vick also did it against the St. Louis Rams in the 2004 playoffs.

Advertisement

‘‘That’s usually not ideal for a quarterback,’’ Bortles said.

It was enough to help the third-seeded Jaguars (11-6) get to the next round against No. 2 seed Pittsburgh.

The sixth-seeded Bills (9-8) will head home after ending the longest, current playoff drought in North American professional sports.

‘‘We had bigger goals,’’ Buffalo linebacker Preston Brown said. ‘‘Once we got in the dance, we didn’t want to be one and done. We didn’t want to treat this like a bowl game, go down to Florida and everybody relaxes. We wanted to move on.

‘‘This really stings to lose in this way when you hold them to 10 points. We just didn’t find a way to hold them to zero points to win the game.’’
Bortles was a big reason Jacksonville won its first playoff game since January 2008. He was big reason it was so close, too.

This was far from a passing clinic. It was more like a painful exercise in overcoming poor passing.

Bortles made up for it with his scrambling ability. He had several long runs, with the highlight coming in the fourth quarter when he fumbled a shotgun snap, picked it up and outran two defenders for an 18-yard gain.

Advertisement

The play prompted a Bills assistant to slam his clipboard to the ground, which left Bortles smiling as he flipped the ball to an official.

‘‘We weren’t sharp. We made some bad plays and did some stupid stuff,’’ Bortles said. ‘‘But we found a way to win, and that’s all that matters.’’

He completed 12 of 23 passes for 87 yards, with a touchdown. His TD pass to backup tight end Ben Koyack late in the third quarter was his best throw of the game. It also was a gutsy call on fourth-and-goal from the 1.

Bortles did the rest on the ground, picking up first downs and helping Jacksonville win its first playoff game at home since the 1999 season.

‘‘He found a way,’’ cornerback Aaron Colvin said. ‘‘You’ve got to find a way. Whatever it takes, we’ve got to get to these goals we talked about. All this work we put in in the offseason is for moments like this. For him to find a way and do it with his legs, I have the utmost respect for him.’’

The Bills had plenty of chances down the stretch, but a huge penalty against tight end Charles Clay, a dropped pass by Zay Jones and then a tackle that knocked quarterback Tyrod Taylor out of the game ended any threat of a comeback.

Taylor’s helmet slammed hard against the ground after getting thrown down by Dante Fowler Jr. He had to be helped off the field, forcing backup Nathan Peterman into the game with 1:27 remaining.

Advertisement

All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey tipped and then intercepted Peterman’s third pass, and the Jaguars ran out the clock.

‘‘I don’t care what people call it, we got a playoff win,’’ Ramsey said. ‘‘We’re going to come to work for another week while other teams are sitting home.’’

YARDAGE NUMBERS

The Bills finished with 263 yards, 119 of those coming from hobbled running back LeSean McCoy (ankle). The Jags had a measly 230 yards, the team’s third-fewest total of the season. Leonard Fournette ran 21 times for 57 yards.

HUGE SWING

Trailing 10-3 with about six minutes to play, the Bills looked as if they picked up a first down on an 11-yard pass from Tyrod Taylor to Clay. Jacksonville players standing on the sideline pointed to Clay’s feet, and coach Doug Marrone threw the challenge flag. Officials overturned the completion, saying Clay was out of bounds and setting up a third-and-10 play from the Jacksonville 48-yard line. Linebacker Myles Jack sacked Taylor on the next play, forcing a punt.

INJURIES

Bills: Safety Micah Hyde left the game in the third quarter and was being evaluated for a concussion. Cornerback Tre’Davious White went to the locker room in the fourth to be treated for cramps. Safety Colt Anderson injured his right shoulder in the fourth trying to make a diving interception.

Jaguars: Linebacker Paul Posluszny (hip) left, tried to return and then headed to the locker room. He did not return. Receiver/punt returner Jaydon Mickens (hamstring) also left the game.

UP NEXT

The Jaguars will play at second-seeded Pittsburgh next Sunday, a rematch from Week 5. Ben Roethlisberger threw five interceptions, and Jacksonville won 30-9. The Steelers have won 10 of 11 since, the lone loss coming against New England.

‘‘I’m sure they’re thinking that game was a fluke,’’ Ramsey said.

TOPICS: NFL New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans
New England Patriots
A quick look at the Titans: the Patriots’ divisional round opponent January 7, 2018 | 5:47 PM
Bill Belichick New England Patriots
New England Patriots
How much money does Bill Belichick make per year? January 7, 2018 | 2:45 PM
Marcus Mariota Tennessee Titans
NFL
Marcus Mariota proved Gisele wrong with this wild play against the Chiefs January 7, 2018 | 12:22 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
10 standout stats from the Patriots' regular season January 7, 2018 | 10:42 AM
BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 6: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins celebrates with Brad Marchand #63 after scoring against the Carolina Hurricanesduring the first period at TD Garden on January 6, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Bruins
What we learned from the Bruins' 7-1 win over the Hurricanes January 7, 2018 | 9:42 AM
Boston Bruins
Watch all four of Patrice Bergeron's goals January 7, 2018 | 9:31 AM
Falcons Rams wild card
NFL
Falcons hitting road back to Super Bowl with 26-13 win in LA January 7, 2018 | 2:43 AM
Jon Gruden Oakland Raiders
NFL
Jon Gruden is officially returning to the NFL as a head coach January 6, 2018 | 9:53 PM
Boston Bruins
Bergeron scores 4 goals for Bruins in 7-1 win over Carolina January 6, 2018 | 9:47 PM
Tom Brady Patriots
New England Patriots
Tom Brady responded to ESPN's latest report about the Patriots January 6, 2018 | 8:53 PM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Tatum helps Celtics edge Nets for sixth straight victory January 6, 2018 | 8:52 PM
Titans Chiefs wild card playoffs
NFL
Titans rally from 21-3 hole, beat Chiefs 22-21 in playoffs January 6, 2018 | 8:08 PM
Tom Brady Robert Kraft
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft says he did not order Bill Belichick to trade Garoppolo January 6, 2018 | 2:15 PM
ESPN Donovan McNabb Eric Davis
Media
McNabb, Davis out at ESPN after sex misconduct investigation January 6, 2018 | 1:08 PM
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 18: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics dunks the ball during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 18, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum is quietly putting together an impressive dunk reel January 6, 2018 | 12:56 PM
Yard Goats Yoga Baseball
Local News
The Hartford Yard Goats are offering yoga—with goats January 6, 2018 | 11:23 AM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart scores 18, Boston tops Minnesota 91-84 January 5, 2018 | 10:58 PM
Foxborough MA 10/01/17 New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on the field before they play the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
New England Patriots
Bears interview Pat Shurmur and Josh McDaniels for coaching job January 5, 2018 | 8:18 PM
Alex Guerrero TB12 trainer New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Read Alex Guerrero's statement: 'In my own words' January 5, 2018 | 6:45 PM
Tom Brady Jimmy Garoppolo Bill Belichick
New England Patriots
Despite what fans might think, this is not a Patriot hit job by ESPN January 5, 2018 | 4:19 PM
Jon Gruden Oakland Raiders
NFL
AP source: Raiders to announce Gruden hiring next Tuesday January 5, 2018 | 2:36 PM
Matt Patricia New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Giants interview Matt Patricia for head coach opening January 5, 2018 | 2:27 PM
Bill Belichick New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Could this season be Bill Belichick's last in New England? January 5, 2018 | 1:54 PM
2017 NFL All-Pro team
NFL
Brady, Gronkowski earn AP First-Team All-Pro honors January 5, 2018 | 12:28 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Dodgers reportedly approached the Red Sox about a Jackie Bradley-Yasel Puig trade January 5, 2018 | 12:08 PM
Tom Brady Bill Belichick New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Read the Patriots’ statement in response to media reports about the state of the team January 5, 2018 | 11:21 AM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Read Tom Brady's agent's statement on the ESPN report January 5, 2018 | 10:40 AM
Tom Brady Bill Belichick
New England Patriots
4 things we learned from ESPN's report on the Patriots' changing dynamic January 5, 2018 | 10:11 AM
Foxborough MA 12/31/17 New England Patriots fans using blankets and ski goggles to keep warm during their game against the New York Jets during first half action at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter:
New England Patriots
Patriots covering New England's homeless with game blankets January 5, 2018 | 9:46 AM
Tom Brady Bill Belichick
New England Patriots
ESPN report claims growing tensions among Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft January 5, 2018 | 6:31 AM