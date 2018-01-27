A look at some of the important players in Super Bowl 52
NEW YORK (AP) — Projected starters and key players for the Super Bowl at Minneapolis on Feb. 4:
Philadelphia Eagles
Offense
Nick Foles, QB (9), 6-foot-6, 243 pounds, 6th season, Arizona
- Took over for Carson Wentz after Wentz tore his ACL against the Rams in December (Week 14).
- Played first three seasons with the Eagles before returning as free agent.
- Became first QB in franchise history to throw for at least 300 yards and at least 3 TDs in playoff game with 352 yards, 3 TDs in NFC championship game.
LeGarrette Blount, RB (29), 6-0, 250, 8th season, Oregon
- Won Super Bowls with the Patriots after 2014, 2016 seasons.
- Led NFL with career-high 18 rushing TDs in 2016.
- Power runner who does his best work near the end zone.
The LeGarrette Blount touchdown to give the #Eagles the lead pic.twitter.com/88LaxNlF3b
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 22, 2018
Jay Ajayi, RB (36), 6-0, 223, 3rd season, Boise State
- Acquired from Miami at the trade deadline.
- Became the first player in NFL history to produce at least 400 rushing yards with two teams (465 yards, Miami, 408 yards, Philadelphia) in the same season.
- Was fourth in NFL in rushing in 2016 with 1,272 yards.
Alshon Jeffery, WR (17), 6-3, 218, 6th season, South Carolina
- Led the Eagles with 9 TD catches in the regular season, despite no 100-yard games. Only two receivers (DeAndre Hopkins, Devante Adams) had more.
- Spent first five seasons with Bears.
- Caught 5 passes for 85 yards and 2 TDs in NFC title game.
Nelson Agholor, WR (13), 6-0, 198, 3rd season, Southern Cal
- First-round pick in 2015.
- With 62 catches, 768 yards and 8 TDs, he has served as an excellent complement to Jeffery in his breakout season.
Torrey Smith, WR (82), 6-0, 205, 7th season, Maryland
- Brings playoff experience to passing game.
- Won Super Bowl 47 with Baltimore.
- A deep threat.
Nick Foles to Torrey Smith for the 41 yard #TouchDown #Philadelphia #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly #ChampionshipSunday #NFCChampionshipGame #NFL #MINvsPHI #VikingsvsEagles #NickFoles pic.twitter.com/OWlMtw4eTe
— @540Jason© (@540Jason) January 22, 2018
Zach Ertz, TE (86), 6-5, 250, 5th season, Stanford
- One of league’s best tight ends
- Led team with 74 receptions and added 8 TDs
- Had eight catches for 93 yards in NFC championship game.
Halapoulivaati Vaitai, LT (72), 6-6, 320, 2nd season, TCU
- Fifth-round pick in 2016.
- Can play both tackle positions.
- Replacing perennial Pro Bowl tackle Jason Peters.
Stefen Wisniewski, LG (61), 6-3, 305, 7th season, Penn State
- Originally second-round pick of Oakland in 2011.
- Has played left guard and center.
- His uncle, Steve, was two-time All-Pro selection at guard with the St. Louis Rams and Oakland Raiders.
Jason Kelce, C (62), 6-3, 295, 7th season, Cincinnati
- Went from sixth-round pick in 2011 to first All-Pro selection this season.
- Dominant part of run game, can handle DTs one on one.
Brandon Brooks, RG (79), 6-5, 335, 6th season, Miami, Ohio
- Spent first four seasons with the Texans.
- Joined the Eagles in 2016.
- Selected for first Pro Bowl in 2017.
Lane Johnson, RT (65), 6-6, 317, 5th season, Oklahoma
- Second All-Pro on offensive line.
- Was No. 4 overall pick in 2013.
- Suspended 10 games for violating NFL’s performance-enhancers policy in 2016.
Defense
Chris Long, DE (56), 6-3, 270, 10th season, Virginia
- Won Super Bowl last year with the Patriots.
- Had five sacks and four forced fumbles in regular season and eight QB pressures in NFC title game — similar performance could help Eagles pull upset in Super Bowl.
- Second overall pick in 2008 draft by Rams.
- Son of Hall of Fame DL Howie Long.
Fletcher Cox, DT (91), 6-4, 310, 6th season, Mississippi State
- Three-time Pro Bowler.
- Powerful force who’s second among Eagles interior linemen with 34 sacks.
- Had season-high 7 tackles and sack of Falcons’ Matt Ryan in divisional playoff win against Atlanta.
Tim Jernigan, DT (93), 6-2, 295, 4th season, Florida State
- Second-round pick of Ravens in 2014 was acquired in trade in April and provides depth on defensive line.
- Signed four-year extension through 2021.
Brandon Graham, DE (55), 6-2, 265, 8th season, Michigan
- Led Eagles with career-high 9½ sacks.
- No. 13 pick in 2010 draft and longest-tenured member of the Eagles’ defense.
- Sacked Tom Brady twice when Eagles beat Patriots in previous meeting in 2015.
Derek Barnett, DE (96), 6-3, 259, 1st season, Tennessee
- Had 5 sacks in rookie season.
- Strip-sacked Case Keenum to halt Vikings’ red zone drive in NFC title game.
- First-round pick last April.
Former Tennessee All-American DE Derek Barnett, who broke Reggie White’s sack record with the Vols, just had a huge strip-sack for the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Not bad for a rookie. pic.twitter.com/U1kaKmMI9b
— Jesse Simonton (@JesseReSimonton) January 22, 2018
Mychal Kendricks, LB (95), 6-0, 240, 6th season, Cal
- Second on team with 77 tackles.
- Has thrived under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.
- Had team-high 10 tackles in NFC title game.
Dannell Ellerbe, LB (57), 6-1, 245, 9th season, Georgia
- Won Super Bowl 47 with Baltimore.
- Joined Eagles in November and became third middle linebacker after Jordan Hicks, Joe Walker sustained season-ending injuries.
- Missed NFC title game with hamstring injury.
Nigel Bradham, LB (53), 6-2, 241, 6th season, Florida State
- Acquired in trade with Buffalo in 2016.
- Led all Eagles LBs with 99 tackles and had career-high 7 tackles for loss and tied for team lead with 2 forced fumbles in first season with Eagles.
Jalen Mills, CB (31), 6-0, 191, 2nd season, LSU
- Seventh-round pick in 2016.
- Made key defensive play while guarding Julio Jones on fourth down to preserve 15-10 win over Falcons in divisional round.
"We were able to recognize that before they even came out of the huddle."
How the @Eagles defense knew exactly what was coming on the Falcons' final play. #NFLTurningPoint pic.twitter.com/PJReg1e8Kt
— NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2018
Patrick Robinson, CB (21), 5-11, 191, 8th season, Florida State
- First season with Eagles and led them with 4 interceptions in regular season.
- Had spectacular 50-yard pick-6 against Vikings in NFC title game.
Patrick Robinson picks off Case Keenum and takes it to the HOUSE! 🔥pic.twitter.com/dFG6RxBLto
— LeadingNFL ™ (@LeadingNFL) January 22, 2018
Ronald Darby, CB (41), 5-11, 193, 3rd season, Florida State
- Missed eight games because of dislocated ankle sustained in season opener.
- Will face the challenge of trying to cover Patriots wide receivers Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola.
- Inconsistent, but when he’s on, he can handle such assignments well.
Malcolm Jenkins, S (27), 6-0, 204, 9th season, Ohio State
- Two-time Pro Bowler.
- Key part of secondary tasked with slowing down Tom Brady.
- Had 99-yard pick-6 in previous meeting with Patriots.
- Second in team history with four pick-6s, trailing Eric Allen.
Rodney McLeod, S (23), 5-10, 195, 6th season, Virginia
- Signed five-year contract with Eagles after four seasons with Rams.
- Had career-high 117 tackles in 2016.
- Key guy in rushing defense.
Special teams
Jake Elliott, K (4), 5-9, 170, 1st season, Memphis
- Fifth-round pick by Bengals signed off practice squad when Caleb Sturgis was injured.
- Set postseason club record with 53-yard field goal in divisional round.
- Made 61-yarder to beat Giants during season.
Donnie Jones, P (8), 6-2, 221, 14th season, LSU
- Averaged 45.3 yards per punt
- Top punter in Eagles history in gross average, net average and punts inside 20.
Kenjon Barner, KR/PR (38), 5-9, 195, 4th season, Oregon
- Filled in nicely after Darren Sproles was injured.
- Barner’s best punt return went for 76 yards.
New England Patriots
Offense
Tom Brady, QB (12), 6-4, 225, 18th season, Michigan
- Led NFL with 4,577 yards passing this season.
- Four-time Super Bowl MVP going for sixth ring.
- 5-2 in Super Bowls.
- Contender for third regular-season MVP award with 32 TD passes at age 40.
- If Eagles don’t bring pressure, he will pick them apart.
Dion Lewis, RB (33), 5-8, 195, 6th season, Pittsburgh
- Played first two seasons with Eagles.
- Missed next two seasons with injuries before joining Patriots in 2015.
- Had 896 yards and 6 touchdowns this season.
- One of most versatile RBs in league.
After a tough break @DionLewisRB found a way to bounce back. Now, the @Patriots are Super Bowl bound. #GoPats@insidetheNFL #WireOfTheWeek pic.twitter.com/FN0z5tR8ND
— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 23, 2018
James White, RB (11), 5-10, 205, 4th season, Wisconsin
- Set Super Bowl record with 14 receptions last year.
- Also set Super Bowl record by scoring 20 points (2 rushing touchdowns, 1 touchdown reception and 2-point conversion).
- Scored tying and winning touchdowns against Falcons.
- Solid pass-catching option out of backfield.
Brandin Cooks, WR, (14), 5-10, 189, 4th season, Oregon State
- Acquired in trade with New Orleans.
- Provides deep threat for Brady.
- Second on team with 65 catches, 1,082 yards, 7 TDs.
Rob Gronkowski, TE (87), 6-6, 265, 8th season, Arizona
- Had team-leading 69 receptions and 8 touchdowns.
- Suffered concussion in AFC championship game.
- Combination of size, strength and hands creates matchup nightmares.
- All-Pro who’s nearly impossible to stop with one single defender.
Nate Solder, LT (77), 6-8, 325, 7th season, Colorado
- Has second-most important job on team: protecting Brady’s blindside.
- First-round pick in 2011, also played right tackle.
- Solid contributor.
Joe Thuney, LG (62), 6-4, 305, 2nd season, North Carolina State
- Third-round pick in 2016 who fits job description perfectly: diligent, unassuming, good student.
- Typical Patriots O-lineman.
David Andrews, C (60), 6-3, 295, 3rd season, Georgia
- Another young blocker, Andrew became starter as rookie and performed well.
- Selected co-captain for first time in career.
- Missed two games with injury.
Shaq Mason, RG (69), 6-1, 310, 3rd season, Georgia Tech
- Third young blocker who came in as rookie.
- Fourth-round pick in 2015, particularly strong in run game.
Cameron Fleming, RT (71), 6-6, 320, 4th season, Stanford
- Replaced Marcus Cannon, who went on IR in December.
- Versatile, has seen some duty at left tackle.
- Also played special teams.
Defense
Eric Lee, DE (55), 6-3, 260, 1st season, South Florida
- Signed off Buffalo practice squad on Nov. 21.
- Originally signed by Houston as rookie free agent. Spent 2016 on Texans practice squad.
- Went to training camp with Houston and released prior to start of season before joining Buffalo.
Lawrence Guy, DT (93), 6-4, 305, 7th season, Arizona State
- Solid performer with 58 total tackles.
- Signed as unrestricted free agent from Baltimore on March 13.
- Drafted by Green Bay in seventh round of 2011 draft.
Malcom Brown, DT (90), 6-2, 320, 3rd season, Texas
- First-rounder in 2015 who has been solid since joining team.
- Missed three games, but still had 2½ sacks this season.
- Takes up lots of room inside.
Trey Flowers, DE (98), 6-2, 265, 3rd season, Arkansas
- Patriots’ best pass rusher.
- Led team with 6½ sacks this season after 7 in 2016.
- Had team-leading 6 tackles and 2½ sacks in Super Bowl last year.
Kyle Van Noy, LB (53), 6-3, 243, 4th season, BYU
- Second-round pick by Detroit in 2014.
- Acquired in trade on Oct. 21, 2016.
- Second on team with 5½ sacks.
- Began season at outside linebacker. Was asked to handle multiple roles, playing both on edge and middle of field at times.
Elandon Roberts, LB (52), 6-0, 235, 2nd season, Houston
- Sixth-rounder from 2016 and helped fill void when Dont’a Hightower was lost for season with torn pectoral muscle.
James Harrison, LB (92), 6-0, 242, 15th season, Kent State
- Won two Super Bowls with Steelers, had memorable 100-yard interception return for touchdown in Super Bowl 43.
- Situational player at this point of lengthy career. Another option in passing situations.
- Had 2 sacks in Pats debut in regular-season finale.
- Has 6 tackles in Patriots’ postseason wins.
Stephon Gilmore, CB (24), 6-1, 190, 6th season, South Carolina
- Signed five-year, $65 million contract to come from Buffalo and struggled with inconsistency early on.
- Made key fourth-down stop on Jags’ final drive to preserve win in AFC title game.
Stephon Gilmore earns his entire contract in one play pic.twitter.com/WlfS1E3DUI
— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 21, 2018
Malcolm Butler, CB (21), 5-11, 190, 4th season, West Alabama
- Still best known for goal-line interception of Russell Wilson to clinch Super Bowl win over Seattle three years ago.
- Signed one-year tender worth $3.9 million. Set to be unrestricted free agent in 2018.
Patrick Chung, S (23), 5-11, 215, 9th season, Oregon
- Second-round pick in 2009 who had many ups and downs.
- Went to Eagles in 2013 and struggled.
- Returned to Patriots and has been solid. Hard-hitting tackler with better ball skills and recognition than first stint with Pats.
Devin McCourty, S (32), 5-10, 195, 8th season, Rutgers
- First-round pick in 2010.
- Defensive captain and leader of secondary.
- Former cornerback who found home at safety.
- Twin Jason plays for Cleveland.
Duron Harmon, S (30), 6-1, 205, 5th season, Rutgers
- Signed four-year deal to return.
- Led team with 4 interceptions, one of those was Ben Roethlisberger’s ill-fated fake spike in December at Pittsburgh.
Special teams
Stephen Gostkowski, K (3), 6-1, 215, 12th season, Memphis
- Team’s all-time scoring leader after replacing Adam Vinatieri.
- Made 37 of 40 field goals and 45 of 47 PATs this season for 156 points, second in the league to Greg Zuerlein.
Ryan Allen, P (6), 6-2, 220, 5th season, Louisiana Tech
- Averaged 43.4 yards on punts in fifth season in Foxborough.
- Had only 2 punts blocked in career. Previous time was 2015 regular season against Eagles.
Dion Lewis, RB (33), 5-8, 195, 6th season, Pittsburgh
- In addition to leading Pats in rushing, Lewis retuned 23 kicks for 570 yards, including 103-yarder against Denver.
Danny Amendola, PR (80), 5-11, 190, 8th season, Texas Tech
- Was third on team with 61 receptions.
- Caught two TD passes in fourth quarter to clinch rally against Jags in AFC title game.
- Had 20-yard punt return to spark winning drive.
WHAT A CATCH BY @DannyAmendola!!
It's a @Patriots TOUCHDOWN!#JAXvsNE #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ByRD4pwMBa
— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2018