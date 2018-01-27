A look at some of the important players in Super Bowl 52

NEW YORK (AP) — Projected starters and key players for the Super Bowl at Minneapolis on Feb. 4:

Offense

Nick Foles, QB (9), 6-foot-6, 243 pounds, 6th season, Arizona

LeGarrette Blount, RB (29), 6-0, 250, 8th season, Oregon

The LeGarrette Blount touchdown to give the #Eagles the lead

Jay Ajayi, RB (36), 6-0, 223, 3rd season, Boise State

Alshon Jeffery, WR (17), 6-3, 218, 6th season, South Carolina

Nelson Agholor, WR (13), 6-0, 198, 3rd season, Southern Cal

Torrey Smith, WR (82), 6-0, 205, 7th season, Maryland

Zach Ertz, TE (86), 6-5, 250, 5th season, Stanford

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, LT (72), 6-6, 320, 2nd season, TCU

Stefen Wisniewski, LG (61), 6-3, 305, 7th season, Penn State

Jason Kelce, C (62), 6-3, 295, 7th season, Cincinnati

Brandon Brooks, RG (79), 6-5, 335, 6th season, Miami, Ohio

Lane Johnson, RT (65), 6-6, 317, 5th season, Oklahoma

Defense

Chris Long, DE (56), 6-3, 270, 10th season, Virginia

Fletcher Cox, DT (91), 6-4, 310, 6th season, Mississippi State

Tim Jernigan, DT (93), 6-2, 295, 4th season, Florida State

Brandon Graham, DE (55), 6-2, 265, 8th season, Michigan

Derek Barnett, DE (96), 6-3, 259, 1st season, Tennessee

Former Tennessee All-American DE Derek Barnett, who broke Reggie White's sack record with the Vols, just had a huge strip-sack for the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Not bad for a rookie.

Mychal Kendricks, LB (95), 6-0, 240, 6th season, Cal

Dannell Ellerbe, LB (57), 6-1, 245, 9th season, Georgia

Nigel Bradham, LB (53), 6-2, 241, 6th season, Florida State

Jalen Mills, CB (31), 6-0, 191, 2nd season, LSU

"We were able to recognize that before they even came out of the huddle."

"We were able to recognize that before they even came out of the huddle."

How the @Eagles defense knew exactly what was coming on the Falcons' final play. #NFLTurningPoint

— NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2018