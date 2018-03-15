Morning sports update: Jets quarterback signed contract while waiting on Chick-fil-A

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Celtics lost a wild double-overtime game against the Wizards on Wednesday night, 125-124. Boston was shorthanded because of several injuries, but amassed (and then lost) a 20-point lead.

Here’s a look at a few other stories:

Jets quarterback signed contract at Chick-fil-A: Josh McCown, a 38-year-old quarterback who played for the Jets in 2017, re-signed with New York on Wednesday. Amusingly, he bucked the traditional scenario of a formal signing at a desk. Instead, McCown tweeted a photo of himself signing via electronic signature on his phone while waiting at a Chick-fil-A drive-through in Texas:

No better time to sign a deal with @nyjets then waiting on some @ChickfilA

Photocred: Aiden McCown pic.twitter.com/fy6aNOgQpE — Josh McCown (@JoshMcCown12) March 14, 2018

#GOATMadness: A bracket of Boston’s greatest-ever athletes: With brackets on everyone’s mind, we decided to do one of our own. Vote for who you think is Boston’s greatest of all-time: Boston sports’ GOAT. (Boston.com)

5 things to know about Rhode Island men’s basketball: As the NCAA Tournament gets underway on the men’s side, one of the local teams involved is (once again) the University of Rhode Island. (Boston.com)

Malcolm Butler shared some thoughts on the Super Bowl and his new Titans contract: Now that he officially no longer plays with the Patriots, Malcolm Butler apparently felt more comfortable reflecting on his Super Bowl benching. He offered his view on the controversial decision from Bill Belichick, as well as how he feels about signing with the Titans. (Boston.com)

LeGarrette Blount might reunite with Matt Patricia in Detroit:

Free agent LeGarrette Blount is visiting Matt Patricia and the Lions on Friday, per @AdamSchefter. Did a story two years ago on Patricia’s ability to connect with players — defensive and offensive. Blount was a huge fan. pic.twitter.com/SBushoH6l1 — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 15, 2018

Daily highlight: Lionel Messi personally ensured that Barcelona progressed to the Champions League quarterfinal with a double-nutmeg of Chelsea goalkeeper Thibault Courtois: