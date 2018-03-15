Morning sports update: Jets quarterback signed contract while waiting on Chick-fil-A

Josh McCown throws a pass against the Patriots in a game from Oct, 2017.
Josh McCown throws a pass against the Patriots in a game from Oct, 2017. –AP
By
8:59 AM

The Celtics lost a wild double-overtime game against the Wizards on Wednesday night, 125-124. Boston was shorthanded because of several injuries, but amassed (and then lost) a 20-point lead.

Here’s a look at a few other stories:

Jets quarterback signed contract at Chick-fil-A: Josh McCown, a 38-year-old quarterback who played for the Jets in 2017, re-signed with New York on Wednesday. Amusingly, he bucked the traditional scenario of a formal signing at a desk. Instead, McCown tweeted a photo of himself signing via electronic signature on his phone while waiting at a Chick-fil-A drive-through in Texas:

#GOATMadness: A bracket of Boston’s greatest-ever athletes: With brackets on everyone’s mind, we decided to do one of our own. Vote for who you think is Boston’s greatest of all-time: Boston sports’ GOAT. (Boston.com)

5 things to know about Rhode Island men’s basketball: As the NCAA Tournament gets underway on the men’s side, one of the local teams involved is (once again) the University of Rhode Island. (Boston.com)

Malcolm Butler shared some thoughts on the Super Bowl and his new Titans contract: Now that he officially no longer plays with the Patriots, Malcolm Butler apparently felt more comfortable reflecting on his Super Bowl benching. He offered his view on the controversial decision from Bill Belichick, as well as how he feels about signing with the Titans. (Boston.com)

LeGarrette Blount might reunite with Matt Patricia in Detroit:

Daily highlight: Lionel Messi personally ensured that Barcelona progressed to the Champions League quarterfinal with a double-nutmeg of Chelsea goalkeeper Thibault Courtois:

TOPICS: NFL
