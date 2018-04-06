Julian Edelman to Instagrammer who potentially helped prevent a school shooting: ‘We appreciate you’

"Keep on going over all the comments. You're like the comment police, bro."

Julian Edelman New England Patriots
Julian Edelman. –Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Netflix
By
9:44 AM

Julian Edelman has a message for the Instagram user who helped him and his assistant potentially stop a school shooting: Thank you.

The New England Patriots wide receiver spoke about the threat left in the comments of one of his Instagram photos in an interview that appeared on Friday’s episode of “Good Morning America.”

“It’s scary to think that those types of things can happen at a place of learning,” Edelman said on “GMA,” “and a place where kids are going just to grow up.”

The comment, left on Edelman’s March 25 photo of himself and former teammate Danny Amendola in Austin, said, “I’m going to shoot my school up watch the news.”

After Edelman’s assistant, Shannen Moen, called 911, Boston police alerted authorities in Michigan, who arrested and charged a 14-year-old with making a false report of a threat of terrorism, which is a felony and could lead to up to 20 years in prison.

Edelman first discovered the comment when another user sent him a direct message, saying, “Dude, there is a kid in your comment section says he s going to shoot up a school, i think you should alert the authority.”

Edelman, who previously told The New York Times that he’s trying to contact the user to send him a care package, reiterated his appreciation for the direct message sender on “Good Morning America.”

“I just want to say thank you for being the awesome human being that you are,” Edelman said. “Keep on going over all the comments. You’re like the comment police, bro. We appreciate you.”

