2018 could be the Jets’ year, according to wide receiver Quincy Enunwa.

After finishing in last place of the AFC East for two consecutive seasons, Enunwa told CBS Radio hosts Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney the mood of the Jets locker room is “confident.”

So confident that Enunwa said he believes his team — with new quarterback Sam Darnold and the rest of their 2018 NFL Draft class in tow — can knock off the almighty New England Patriots, who have won the division nine years in a row.

“Man, I think they’re vulnerable,” he told Barber and Tierney. “Not just that they’re vulnerable, but I think that we’re capable. How about that? I think we’re capable of doing it. I think we’re going to show it this year.”

When asked about his remarks on a different program Saturday, Enunwa told Mark Dominik and Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio he “just wanted to agree” with Barber and Tierney. But he didn’t exactly backtrack on his comments, either.

Despite claiming he didn’t want to “add more bulletin board material” for the Patriots, Enunwa proceeded to reiterate that the Jets are “capable of finally dethroning” New England.

“I think that we’ve always been,” he said. “It’s just about getting over that hump of finishing games. Not to add more bulletin material for them, but I think for us, we’re hyper-confident and believe that we can do that.”

Enunwa missed the entirety of the 2017 season with a neck injury. He finished the 2016 season with 58 receptions for 857 yards and four touchdowns.